CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Back 4 Blood Guide: 5 Things To Know Before Starting

By Otto Kratky
Gamespot
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor those familiar with the Left 4 Dead franchise, Back 4 Blood should feel like a trip down blood-soaked zombie-ridden lane. Players still group up in teams of four and fight against hordes of zombies to reach a safe room at the end of every level. However, Back 4 Blood builds on Left 4 Dead's mechanics with some brand-new features. After a trip through Back 4 Blood's campaign, we've rounded up some of the things any player should know before diving into the game. Back 4 Blood is out now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S, as well as Xbox Game Pass. For more on the game, check out our character unlock guide and our cards to always use.

www.gamespot.com

Comments / 0

Related
windowscentral.com

Back 4 Blood: Everything you need to know

In 2019 Warner Bros. Games announced Back 4 Blood in a press release, and since then, we've gotten multiple looks at the game in various announcements as well as the Back 4 Blood open beta. Back 4 Blood is a title that zombie genre fans have been waiting a long time for, as it's a brand-new, cooperative, zombie-slaying title by Turtle Rock Studios, the creators of the critically acclaimed Left 4 Dead series. It's not a remake or a simple refresh of Left 4 Dead; rather, it's a modern take on Left 4 Dead's formula that includes fresh mechanical twists. Here's a look at everything we know about Back 4 Blood.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Metroid Dread tips - 12 things to know before you play

Can be a challenging adventure to crack. But here's hoping that these Metroid Dread tips will give you a fighting chance of surviving down in the depths of planet ZDR. Like other 2D Metroid games before it, you'll need to interrogate the map to uncover secret passageways, access new abilities, and get your hands on all-important item upgrades. You'll also need to master some tricky combat mechanics and prepare to face off against a near-endless array of challenging enemies. There's a lot going on in Nintendo's latest, so you'll want to read on for our Metroid Dread tips.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Back 4 Blood Confirms Controversial Feature Days Before Launch

Left 4 Dead is back in a couple of days via Back 4 Blood, a spiritual successor from the team behind Left 4 Dead that would be called Left 4 Dead 3 if Valve was publishing the game, but it's not, so it's called Back 4 Blood. With a release date of October 12, the multiplayer zombies shooter is only four days away from being available. When it releases, it will be playable on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. It will also be available via Xbox Game Pass at launch. Going into release, the temperture in the room suggests gamers are excited to see Turtle Rock Studios return to form after missing the mark with Evolve. That said, some of this excitement has been undermined by the confirmation of a controversial feature right before launch.
VIDEO GAMES
geekculture.co

Back 4 Blood – Supply Lines & Rewards Guide

The end times are near, with the undead Ridden swarming all over civilisation. If you are looking to stem their invasion and take back the world for the living, then it is clear that you need to understand more about making progression in Back 4 Blood. With a brief breakdown, our Supply Lines & Rewards guide for Back 4 Blood will put you in a great position moving forward.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blood#Game Mechanics#Video Game#Xbox One
gamepur.com

Jugger-not achievement/trophy guide in Back 4 Blood

The Breaker is a special mutated Ridden you will come across in Back 4 Blood. This heavily armored and very strong beast will remind many people of the Tank from Left 4 Dead, but it very much acts differently. For starters, it does not pick up rubble and throw it at you, and it is also distinctly slower than the Tank. While it is slower, it is known to jump around the area and smash the ground you stand on. You can use this to your advantage, though, and make him hurt himself for the Jugger-not achievement or trophy. Here is how to do so.
VIDEO GAMES
IndieWire

‘Metroid Dread’ Review: A Worthy Addition to Nintendo’s Classic Franchise

It’s been 20 years since the last original 2D entry in Nintendo’s classic science-fiction franchise, but “Metroid Dread” is exciting proof that one of gaming’s most well-known IPs still has plenty of life left in it. “Metroid Dread” is an expertly paced and satisfyingly challenging side-scrolling adventure bound to overjoy anyone who has ever liked moving a video game character to the left or right — even if the “Metroid” formula isn’t quite as fresh as it was several decades ago. A lack of innovation, especially compared to recent side-scrollers such as “Hollow Knight” and “Ori and the Will of the...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Back 4 Blood Guide: 5 Cards To Always Use

While it has the zombie-slaying bones of Left 4 Dead, Back 4 Blood's defining factor is its card system. The mechanic lets players use cards to alter their characters with nerfs or buffs that range from simple to game-changing. Not every card is made equal though. There are some cards...
VIDEO GAMES
segmentnext.com

Back 4 Blood Best Characters Guide

Back 4 Blood is back for the blood of the undead and their executioners return with a new face! Which character, rather ‘Cleaner’ should you pick in your adventure? In this guide, we will gloss over the Back 4 Blood Best Characters available and their specialties so you can pick your favorite.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Video Games
gamepur.com

How to complete Act 1 – The Dark Before the Dawn in Back 4 Blood

You just managed to rescue several civilians who were trapped in a town. Now, you have to go back for a supply run. Here’s our guide to help you complete Act 1 – The Dark Before the Dawn in Back 4 Blood. We’ll discuss missions such as Special Delivery and The Diner.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Back 4 Blood Guide: Best Decks For Every Weapon

Back 4 Blood takes Left 4 Dead's mechanics and piles a tower of cards on top with its deck system. Before starting any level, you can build a deck made of character-boosting cards that can change the game in small or enormous ways. Some cards are clearly meant to go together, while others are just great on their own.
VIDEO GAMES
gameranx.com

Back 4 Blood: How To Survive On Veteran Difficulty | Teamwork Builds Guide

Back 4 Blood is a challenging game, even if you’re playing on the “normal” difficulty. There are three difficulty levels, and Veteran is the middle of the pack, but that doesn’t exactly make it easy. Most players will start on the lowest and work their way up. Survival isn’t just about picking the right cards for your deck, you need to coordinate closely with a team. Everyone has a role to play, and fulfilling your role can completely change the flow of combat.
VIDEO GAMES
segmentnext.com

Back 4 Blood Golden Skull Locations Guide

The all-new Back 4 Blood is just upon us, and it houses a number of secrets in the form of golden skulls. In this Back 4 Blood Golden Skull Locations guide, we will get you up to speed with the locations of all the golden skulls in B4B. Back 4...
VIDEO GAMES
happymag.tv

Back 4 Blood: a beginner’s guide to solo mode

Back 4 Blood is the heir to the co-op zombie killing throne left vacant by the Left 4 Dead series. It’s best enjoyed with friends, but if you want to hit it solo, we have a few pointers. Back 4 Blood is almost exactly what you would expect it to...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Back 4 Blood Guide: How To Beat The Final Boss

After working through Back 4 Blood's three multi-part acts, players are met with a grand finale, a multi-stage boss that jolts the game's difficulty up to 11. It comes complete with massive tentacles, area-denying acid, and waves of zombies to boot. Tackling this boss isn't an easy task, but one that can be simplified with careful placement and the right cards.
VIDEO GAMES
dbltap.com

Back 4 Blood Walker Player Guide

Walker is one of Back 4 Blood's most straightforward cleaners. He excels with firearms, especially in the hands of a sharpshooter — he gets 20% accuracy for five seconds every time he hits a Precision Kill. Combined with his 10% extra damage dealt and his +10 team health boost, he's a strong all-around cleaner. Here's how to build him out.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Back 4 Blood guide: 15 great cards and complete card list

Back 4 Blood cards are a quintessential part of the experience, and one of the major differences between Turtle Rock Studios’ latest game and Left 4 Dead. In this Back 4 Blood cards guide, we’ll teach you how cards work (including how to get more), show off 15 of our favorite cards, and we list all 156 cards in Back 4 Blood for your convenience.
VIDEO GAMES
techraptor.net

Back 4 Blood Private Lobby & Crossplay Guide | Play with Friends

Making a private lobby in Back 4 Blood is not an obvious thing to be able to do, although it is relatively easy. Playing with friends or just avoiding playing with randoms is the main usage for a private lobby. Back 4 Blood Private Lobby - How to Enable. When...
VIDEO GAMES
ClutchPoints

Back 4 Blood: Special Ridden Guide; How to beat the Special Zombies

Back 4 Blood‘s class of special zombies, or as they are called, special ridden, are a different kind of headache to take care of. You can’t just empty magazines at them aimlessly and hope for the best – you actually have to strategize around them to beat them. Hence, to make sure that you can beat these monsters here’s our Back 4 Blood Special Ridden guide so you can beat them easily. You can also find more articles about Back 4 Blood here.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Super Smash Bros Ultimate: How to get Sora and everything to know about the final character

Nintendo’s best-selling multiplayer fighting game Super Smash Bros Ultimate is set to add its final character.The popular Switch game, first released in 2018, has augmented its character roster with a number of new fighters over the past few years.Now, the game is set to add its final character: Sora, the lead character of Kingdom Hearts.Here’s everything you need to know about when Sora is arriving on Smash and how to acquire him.In order to add Sora to their roster, players must have purchased the Fighters Pass Vol 2.The pass affords access to five other previously released charcters: Min Min...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy