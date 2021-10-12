Back 4 Blood Guide: 5 Things To Know Before Starting
For those familiar with the Left 4 Dead franchise, Back 4 Blood should feel like a trip down blood-soaked zombie-ridden lane. Players still group up in teams of four and fight against hordes of zombies to reach a safe room at the end of every level. However, Back 4 Blood builds on Left 4 Dead's mechanics with some brand-new features. After a trip through Back 4 Blood's campaign, we've rounded up some of the things any player should know before diving into the game. Back 4 Blood is out now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S, as well as Xbox Game Pass. For more on the game, check out our character unlock guide and our cards to always use.www.gamespot.com
