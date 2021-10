It’s nearly impossible to discuss the dramatic growth of Stamford without including Building and Land Technology. The Stamford developer has built some 4,000 apartments in the city over the past decade, with another 200 currently under construction — filling an obvious need, as the city has continued to expand. According to the latest U.S. Census Bureau data, Stamford is now Connecticut’s second-largest city, thanks to a 10.5% population growth between 2010 and 2020.

STAMFORD, CT ・ 3 DAYS AGO