A Lubbock man was arrested on Saturday, October 16th, after it's said he attempted to steal multiple items from a grocery store and hurt an elderly woman in the process. KAMC News reports that it happened at the United Supermarkets in the 2600 block of Parkway Drive. An employee told police that the suspect, Devane White, had taken multiple items from the shelves, stuffed them in his pants, and attempted to walk out of the store without paying.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 18 HOURS AGO