SIUE Participates In The Emma L. Wilson King Foundation’s East St. Louis Family Fun Festival

EAST ST. LOUIS - Hundreds of people gathered at the corners of 25th and State Streets in East St. Louis at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 9. Some were in brightly colored uniforms, some were holding banners and signs, and all were in anticipation of the day as they paraded to Jones Park, where they spilled onto the grounds and enjoyed festivities that included rides, games, live entertainment, community interaction, and fun.