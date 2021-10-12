CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
In Store Design Specialist

By House of Nomad
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the article• Refresh the team on product and design knowledge. • Collaborate with HON team to identify opportunities. • Help to identify priority clients and develop strategies to thank them for their support and purchases, keeping them engaged in the HON Brand. Customer service. • Greet customers and interact with a...

Commercial Observer

Bath Fixture Store Leases Showroom at Decoration & Design Building

Grande Central Showroom, a division of kitchen and bath retailer Simon’s Hardware, has leased space for a new showroom at Cohen Brothers Realty Corporation’s Decoration & Design Building at 222 East 59th Street, according to brokers at Newmark. Grande Central will relocate its nearby showroom from 141 East 56th Street...
HOME & GARDEN
Mount Vernon News

Hiring: Community Integration Specialist

New Hope Industries is hiring for a Full time position, working with adults with developmental disabilities in a workshop and community environment. Requirements: Must be 21 yrs old, must pass a background check and a drug test. Benefits for full-time are: Paid Sick and Vacation days, Paid Holidays, No nights and weekends.
JOBS
QSR magazine

Bagel Boss Unveils New Store Design

New York’s Bagel Boss announced its new store prototype featuring modern design elements with classic features. “The blending of old and new materials & design will give our Bagel Boss Cafes a modern, current experience,“ states 5th generation bagel & bialy baker Adam Rosner, president. “We are excited to embark on this new era for Bagel Boss, and are currently looking for operators in the Tri-State area and Florida to build our first new location featuring this new design.“
FOOD & DRINKS
Campus Stores Associate

Under the direction of the Campus Stores Manager, performs the day-to-day operations of the BucsShop and as needed the Bissell Campus store and mail services. • Perform cash register and sales duties by assisting customers with purchases and merchandise selection. • Perform store opening and closing duties based on published...
RETAIL
insurancebusinessmag.com

Liberty Company partners with M&A specialist

The Liberty Company Insurance Brokers has announced a new partnership with Rubicon M&A Insurance Services. Rubicon M&A, led by founder Patrick Stroth, has specialized in executive liability for more than 30 years. Stroth will lead Liberty’s new transactional liability practice. He has written extensively on transaction liability and hosts the M&A Masters podcast.
BUSINESS
fsrmagazine.com

Fogo de Chão Redesigns Chicago Store with Design Firm Harrison

Dallas-based global design consultant firm Harrison has been enlisted by Fogo de Chão to apply its award-winning strategic branding, interior design and architectural expertise to several of the brand’s restaurant remodels across the country, including its upcoming Oak Brook location. As Fogo’s trusted design partner, Harrison will oversee the interior...
CHICAGO, IL
Customer Service
Jobs
Best Life

Walmart Shoppers Are Outraged the Store Is Getting Rid of This

We all know there's no more exciting shopping time than the holidays, but it's also the most expensive. According to the National Retail Federation, the average person in the U.S. spends about $1,000 during the holiday season, and most of us are looking to find ways to curb those costs. Walmart, which is known for its low prices as is, has long had sales, programs, and policies that help customers get the most bang for their buck, especially during the holidays.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
live5news.com

Walmart selects location for $450M SC distribution center

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Walmart says it will create more than 400 new jobs in South Carolina as it builds a new high-tech grocery distribution center. Plans call for the more-than-720,000 square-foot distribution center to be built in the Lyman area of in Spartanburg County, according to a release from the governor’s office.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
danspapers.com

Riverhead Bariatric Specialists Acquired

New York Bariatric Group (NYBG) has acquired Long Island Bariatrics, PLLC, an independent bariatric practice in Riverhead. Long Island Bariatric, PLLC’s founder Dr. Paayal Mehta, who has performed more than 4,000 procedures, brings 25 years of bariatric experience to NYBG’s team of 20 surgeons throughout New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.
RIVERHEAD, NY
MarketWatch

Ulta to announce new Google partnership, 50 new stores per year during virtual investor event

Ulta Beauty Inc. is hosting a virtual analyst and investor event on Tuesday where it plans to announce a partnership with Google , an investment in an AI retail technology company Adeptmind, and more. The Google partnership will leverage Ulta Beauty's GlamLab Virtual try-on tool for lipstick and eyeshadow within certain brands in Google search and on the YouTube platform. Ulta will also launch a $20 million Digital Innovation Fund that will partner with early-stage investors, entrepreneurs and others. Same-day delivery is coming to some markets, and cost-saving targets of $150 million to $200 million are set. For fiscal 2022 through fiscal 2024, Ulta Beauty is forecasting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5% to 7% for sales, low-double digit CAGR for earnings per share, comparable sales growth of 3% to 5% annually and 50 new stores per year. Ulta shares fell 4.2% in Tuesday premarket trading, but the stock is up 41.5% for the year to date. The benchmark S&P 500 index [s:spx] is up 19.5% for 2021 so far.
BUSINESS
plasticstoday.com

Tekni-Plex Healthcare Acquires Medical Extrusion Specialist

Contract manufacturer and materials specialist Tekni-Plex Healthcare announced today that it has acquired extruder Johnson Plastic Group (JPG) as part of a strategy to expand its patient-care solutions platform. Located in Mexicali, Mexico, JPG specializes in precision extrusions for medical device applications. The acquisition expands Tekni-Plex Healthcare’s medical device capabilities...
BUSINESS

