Taylor Swift’s ‘Fearless (Taylor’s Version)’ is # 1 on Billboard 200 for the 2nd time

heymix.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTaylor Swift’s album Fearless (Taylor’s Version) has returned to the top of the Billboard 200. The album — a re-recording of original Fearless album from 2008 — jumped to No. 1 from the No. 157 spot for the week ending October 7, according to Billboard. This is the second nonconsecutive week the album has been No. 1. Fearless (Taylor’s Version) was released back in April and debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard chart for the week ending April 24.

Taylor Swift
