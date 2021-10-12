CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paragon Celebrates 50 Years of Quality with SSW Giveaway

By Julia Peterman
wholefoodsmagazine.com
 8 days ago

Paragon Laboratories is celebrating “50 years of improving lives,” according to a press release. Established in 1971 by Victor Kaufman, Paragon was created with the mission of becoming a leader in the custom manufacturing and development of dietary supplements. Kaufman enforced strict quality control and assurance practices to ensure that the company was producing and delivering the best possible products.

