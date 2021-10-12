Ex-Myanmar president says army tried to force him to cede power hours before coup

The United States is at a turning point in deciding how to handle the crisis in military-ruled Myanmar weighing further political and economic steps to pressure the government to change its behavior, a senior U.S. official said Thursday. “The situation is getting worse inside Burma, both from a humanitarian point of view, from a security point of view, in terms of the economy and the lack of progress on the politics,” U.S. State Department Counselor Derek Chollet told The Associated Press in an interview. The U.S. has been one of the most vocal opponents of the military takeover...

