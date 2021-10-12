Sixers Bell Ringer: Furkan Korkmaz and Isaiah Joe pace Philadelphia to second preseason win
Facing their second Atlantic Division foe of preseason, the Philadelphia 76ers moved to 2-1 as they rolled past the Brooklyn Nets 114-102 Monday evening. Despite missing six rotation players (Ben Simmons included), they led by 12 after the first quarter and 19 at halftime, and had scant trouble picking up their second consecutive preseason victory. They'll wrap up the exhibition slate against the Detroit Pistons on Friday at 7 p.m. It's time to talk Bell Ringer. Let's get to it.
