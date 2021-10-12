Sixers Bell Ringer: Furkan Korkmaz and Isaiah Joe pace Philadelphia to second preseason win

A pair of second-half runs, one at 22-4 and another at 22-8, fueled the Philadelphia 76ers to a 117-97 rout of the New Orleans Pelicans as both teams kicked off the 2021-22 regular season Wednesday evening. After entering the break knotted at 53, the Sixers outscored the Pelicans 64-44 in the final 24 minutes. They were primarily led by Furkan Korkmaz’s fourth-quarter flurry, but guys like Tobias Harris and Tyrese Maxey chipped in as well down the stretch. It’s time to talk Bell Ringer. Let’s get to it.

NBA ・ 18 HOURS AGO