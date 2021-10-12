Obama to stump for Terry McAuliffe in Richmond next week

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Former President Barack Obama is coming to RVA.

The former president will campaign with Virginia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe ahead of the Nov. 2 election.

Obama will join McAuliffe on Oct. 23. A time and location have not been released at this time.

First Lady Jill Biden will be in Henrico County this Friday, Oct. 15 to show her support of McAuliffe and mobilize Democrats during early voting in Virginia.

