The Gastroenteritis Blues: (84) Ben Simmons is Back in Philly (Boo) and Isaiah Joe is Untouchable
On today’s episode of The Gastroenteritis Blues, Steve, Emily and Dan react to the news of the day: Ben Simmons is back in Philadelphia. Is this anything more than Daryl Morey successfully calling Ben & Klutch’s bluff? Will he be ‘injured’? Will he actually return to play for the Sixers? They round up the surrounding reports on the topic and try to absorb what this means for their beloved Sixers.www.chatsports.com
