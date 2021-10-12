Talking Bond(s) ... and James Bond

The James Bond franchise will never die. It's an institution at this point, and part of the secret of its longevity is its malleability. The producers behind the franchise—from original leads Albert R. Broccoli & Harry Saltzman to current overseers Barbara Broccoli & Michael G. Wilson—have always worked to keep Bond relevant in whatever way they can. Sometimes that means introspection like GoldenEye, Casino Royale, and Skyfall, but more often than not, it means imitation. If you look through the Bond franchise, especially starting with the Roger Moore movies, you can see the producers chasing trends like Blaxsploitation with Live and Let Die, kung-fu movies with The Man with the Golden Gun, hard-edged action with the Timothy Dalton movies, or something akin to the Bourne series as they move towards the Daniel Craig era. Bond doesn't lead the way as much as it looks for what's profitable, which is how as recently as Spectre you get a film trying to connect standalone Bond movies because of the success of Marvel movies.

MOVIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO