CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

Honey Teams Up With PayPal to Introduce Cash Back Rewards

By Alexandra Pastore
WWD
WWD
 8 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

Through Honey’s introduction of cash back through PayPal , U.S. users will be able to redeem Honey Gold reward points earned while shopping online — offering consumers more flexibility in how they choose to spend and save.

Notably, Honey’s new offering is just one part of its existing range of shopping tools and rewards that help users save.

More from WWD

With Honey’s cash back program, consumers who link their Honey and PayPal accounts will be able to earn Gold points and redeem cash back to be available through their PayPal account or traded for a gift card to participating store. This cash back will also be earned in addition to any other existing credit card and reward programs that users may be a part of.

“Cash back is a popular way consumers look for rewards, and we’re excited to extend this to new and existing Honey users in the U.S. to help them get more value out of their online shopping experience,” said Frank Keller, senior vice president of enterprise solutions and digital commerce at PayPal. “Our goal is to develop products and tools that make it easier to shop smart and introducing cash back delivers users even greater benefit and choice.”

At the same time, as mobile commerce sales continue to grow, the company is expanding its deal-seeking technology on mobile with a new iOS Safari browser extension for U.S. users. The offering allows mobile shoppers to use Honey’s seamless solution to fin coupons and earn cash back while shopping, without limiting consumers to using a desktop.

“Introducing Honey to iOS Safari for mobile is an exciting development as we bring our powerful deal tech to even more users and help the growing community of mobile-first shoppers save time and money,” Keller said. “Honey helped find over $1 billion in potential savings on desktop browsers last year and iOS for mobile is our newest innovation to give users more tools that help them shop smart.”

FOR MORE WWD BUSINESS NEWS:

AlixPartners Holiday Forecast Tells Retailers a Double-digits Increase ‘Yours to Lose’

U.S. Retailers Are Feeling Pressure to Improve Employee Experience Amid Labor-Market Shortages

Klarna’s 2021 Holiday Retail Report Predicts Early Shopping and Increased Budgets

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

WhatsApp Introduces Catalogue Collections

Click here to read the full article. WhatsApp’s slow march to commerce has just passed another mile marker, with an update that allows merchants to create catalogue collections. The feature, unveiled Wednesday, is targeted to small businesses, enabling them to sort or group products from their catalogue. The idea is to free shoppers from having to scroll endlessly to find particular items. In one example, the company said clothing stores would now be able to create collections for men’s or women’s apparel categories, or organize items according to type, like shirts or pants.More from WWD2020 Holiday Gift Ideas: Google's Top Searched...
CELL PHONES
WWD

For Holiday 2021, a Mix of Price Hikes, Cyber Gains and Consumer Pains

Click here to read the full article. Adobe expects U.S. holiday sales online to hit $207 billion, representing a new record, a 10 percent increase from 2020 and strong growth after a year where the pandemic accelerated e-commerce. Globally, online spending is expected to increase 11 percent, reaching $910 billion for the holiday season, defined as the Nov. 1 to Dec. 31 period. Adobe expects more than $4.1 trillion to be spent globally in all of 2021.More from WWDYves Saint Laurent to Mark 60th Anniversary at Six Paris MuseumsSamuel Gui Yang RTW 2022Louis Shengtao Chen RTW Spring 2022 The findings are from Adobe...
ECONOMY
WWD

Forever 21 and Pantone Team on Collection

Click here to read the full article. Forever 21 is teaming with Pantone for its latest collection. The retailer has partnered with the color authority to release an athleisure collection that gives a nod to some of Pantone’s brightest colors. The collection includes matching sets, puffer jackets, hoodies, sweatpants, sweaters, tank tops, hats and accessories in colors like Pink Frosting (a soft pink), Adrenaline Rush (a deep red), Dark Purple (a plum hue) and Della Robbia Blue (a gray-toned blue).More from WWDRed Carpet Photos from Elle's 2021 Women in Hollywood EventPhotos of the Best Men's Fashion at the 2021 EmmysMet Gala...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Honey Gold#Mobile Commerce#Wwd Stitch Fix#Alexander Mcqueen#Morilee Collection#Ios
snntv.com

How to Protect Yourself When Using Venmo, PayPal, and Cash App

Originally Posted On: https://www.alwaysvpn.com/insights/how-to-protect-yourself-when-using-venmo-paypal-and-cash-app I remember the days when friends would remind me, “Hey, you still owe me money for that [purchase].” Each time I’d feel guilty because reminding myself to grab cash was always as difficult as remembering what I had for lunch two days ago. So, when Venmo came into the picture, I applauded its prime trait of convenience. No more would I have to run to the ATM to grab cash. Now, I can simply transfer money from my bank account to a friend’s bank account with just a few taps on my phone.
CELL PHONES
Coinspeaker

PINS Shares Up 12.77%, PayPal Plans to Purchase Pinterest for $45B

Pinterest shares gained approximately 23.36% in the past year but dropped approximately 4.89%, and 13.79% in the past ten months and three months respectively. Pinterest Inc (NYSE: PINS) shares closed Wednesday trading at $62.68, up 12.77% from the day’s opening price. Meanwhile, PINS stock had given up approximately 1.45% of yesterday’s gains to trade around $61.77 during Thursday’s premarket. The sudden bump has been attributed to news that payment giant PayPal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL) has offered to purchase Pinterest for a whopping $45 billion.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Paypal
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
CreditCards.com

Is the Jasper Cash Back Mastercard worth it?

The Jasper Cash Back Mastercard features a unique bonus potential reward. If you don’t qualify, it offers a simple 1% cash back. The content on this page is accurate as of the posting date; however, some of our partner offers may have expired. Please review our list of best credit cards, or use our CardMatch™ tool to find cards matched to your needs.
CREDITS & LOANS
crowdfundinsider.com

OneFor Teams Up with Moorwand to Introduce New Remittance Service

Moorwand, a BIN sponsor and issuer that aims to transform compliance into an “enabler of innovation,” has been chosen by OneFor, a digital wallet and money transfer and payments service for the remittance market. Moorwand is offering issuing, acquiring and digital banking solutions that will be supporting OneFor’s product offering...
ECONOMY
Business Insider

PayPal teams up with United Airlines and Amex to lock up primary wallet status

PayPal added two new integrations to streamline payments and app accessibility. Expanding its capabilities will keep customers tied to its platform and attract new users. Insider Intelligence publishes hundreds of insights, charts, and forecasts on the Payments & Commerce industry. Learn more about becoming a client.
ECONOMY
Time

Alliant Cashback Visa Signature Card Review: Strong Flat Cash Back Rewards, if You Meet Eligibility Requirements

3% cash back in year one. 2.5% cash back after one year. The Alliant Cashback Visa Signature Card is a cash back credit card. But unlike many other cash back cards, you’ll only be eligible for the card if you’re an Alliant Credit Union member, and only qualify for maximum rewards if you have an eligible checking account and meet account requirements.
CREDITS & LOANS
thepaypers.com

United Airlines to introduce inflight PayPal QR code payment option

United Airlines has teamed with digital payments company PayPal to introduce QR codes as inflight payment option. Starting with November 2021, United customers on select flights can make touch-free inflight purchases while on board by just scanning a QR code - with or without Wi-Fi. The customers can simply show a flight attendant the PayPal QR code in the PayPal app and use it to buy snacks, drinks and any other inflight purchases.
LIFESTYLE
CreditCards.com

Guide to Discover it Cash Back rewards and benefits

If you want to maximize your Discover it Cash Back rewards, you need to know how to take advantage of your 5% bonus cash back categories. We’ll show you how – and explain how to get the most out of the other benefits and perks the Discover it Cash Back card offers.
CREDITS & LOANS
CreditCards.com

Is the Discover it Student Cash Back card worth it?

College students have plenty of cards from which to choose if they want to build credit. How does the Discover it Student Cash Back card compare?. The content on this page is accurate as of the posting date; however, some of our partner offers may have expired. Please review our list of best credit cards, or use our CardMatch™ tool to find cards matched to your needs.
PERSONAL FINANCE
finextra.com

MoneyGram and Stellar team on instant crypto-to-cash transfers

Having tipped its nose at Ripple, MoneyGram has formed a partnership with rival blockchain network Stellar to support instant money transfers using the USDC stablecoin. The agreement will provide digital wallets connected to the Stellar network with access to MoneyGram's retail network, enabling cash funding and payout in local currency for consumers using USDC, as well as near-instant backend settlement capabilities.
PERSONAL FINANCE
WWD

WWD

10K+
Followers
16K+
Post
564K+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy