CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Motorsports

F1 benefiting from cost cap and rule changes, says Brawn

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3i3GBo_0cOkWoiR00

LONDON, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Formula One fans are seeing the benefits of this year's cost cap and the new rules coming for 2022, the sport's managing director Ross Brawn said on Tuesday with the championship battle on a knife-edge.

Mercedes' seven times champion Lewis Hamilton and Red Bull's Max Verstappen have traded the lead repeatedly since March with the latter only six points clear after 16 of the scheduled 22 rounds.

Four teams and six drivers have won races so far, although Verstappen has won seven and Hamilton five.

"There is no doubt in my mind that the cost cap and the rules changes that were implemented are having a positive impact on the closeness and intensity of the championship," said Brawn in a column for the www.formula1.com website.

"There is no capacity for a team to pour massive resource into a championship and try and run away with it. The resources are now limited and the teams are also focused on next year’s car, which is requiring a lot of time and resource.

"We still want a meritocracy. We still want the best team to win. But we don’t want them to win by a country mile simply because they’ve got a bigger budget than anyone else. It’s pleasing to see the way things are developing."

Mercedes, winners of the past seven drivers' and constructors' championships, said in June that development on this year's car had stopped with the team focusing on major changes for next season.

The champions were 40 points behind Red Bull after eight races but are now 36 in front.

The $145 million budget cap introduced this season is set to drop to $135 million in 2023.

Red Bull boss Christian Horner told reporters after Sunday's Turkish Grand Prix that the variety of winners had been a great feature of the season -- with Alpine's Esteban Ocon and McLaren's Daniel Ricciardo among them.

"It seems a shame to change it for next year, really," he added.

Brawn disagreed, saying there remained underlying problems to resolve with cars still struggling to follow each other closely.

"This weekend I heard some comments around whether the 2022 regulation changes are needed given we're currently enjoying such a golden season," he said.

"While the 2022 rules won’t change the situation overnight I think they are a much better platform to improve the racing on the track."

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
ESPN

F1 has 'different rules for different people', says Fernando Alonso

Double Formula One world champion Fernando Alonso suggested on Thursday that some drivers were being treated differently to others when it came to track behaviour during races. The Spaniard told reporters at the Turkish Grand Prix that the fact he was being asked about an incident at the previous race...
MOTORSPORTS
kfgo.com

Motor racing-F1 title outcome will not change my life, says Verstappen

ISTANBUL (Reuters) – Formula One title contender Max Verstappen played down the pressure of fighting Lewis Hamilton for the championship and said on Thursday that the outcome would not change his life either way. The 24-year-old Red Bull driver is two points adrift of Mercedes’ seven times world champion, and...
MOTORSPORTS
motorsportmagazine.com

Fashion's an outlet from intense F1 season, says Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton has said that his fashion interest is helping take the weight off the intense championship battle with Max Verstappen that sees the pair separated by just two points, with seven races to go. The Mercedes driver said that he couldn’t let the “neck and neck” fight take over...
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Ricciardo
Person
Max Verstappen
Person
Christian Horner
Person
Esteban Ocon
Person
Ross Brawn
Person
Lewis Hamilton
Motorsport.com

Wolff: F1 rules should ensure staff rotation to ease calendar pressure

F1 is set to unveil its 2022 calendar next week, featuring a record 23 races across a period of just over eight months. While the move has been welcomed by some for the regular action it will provide fans and ability to race in more markets, concerns have been raised about the personal cost it will have on those working in F1.
MOTORSPORTS
ESPN

Covid stance could rule F1 medical car driver out of races

Formula One medical car driver Alan van der Merwe risks missing more races, after his absence from Sunday's Turkish Grand Prix, due to his decision not to get vaccinated for COVID-19. Van der Merwe, 41, and F1 doctor Ian Roberts tested positive independently for the coronavirus ahead of the race...
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

Brawn rebuffs suggestions F1 rules revolution is not needed

With little separating Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen in the drivers’ standings, and a more varied selection of winning drivers this year, there have been some suggestions that F1’s current rules deliver everything the sport needs. Furthermore, there are concerns that such is the overhaul triggered by the new 2022...
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#F1#Mercedes#Red Bull#Turkish#Alpine#Mclaren
Autosport Online

"Useless" hybrid rules shows F1 needs better green push - Vettel

The four-time world champion, who is actively engaged in environmental and sustainability issues, thinks F1's current roadmap for greener engines and sustainable fuels is not as aggressive as it should be. He thinks there is a danger of it leaving F1 stuck behind where the fast-changing world is moving to,...
MOTORSPORTS
racingnews365.com

Vettel ponders post-F1 options as he rules out politics

Sebastian Vettel might not be walking away from F1 just yet but the German admits he is starting to think about life after he leaves the sport. Sebastian Vettel admits he is thinking about what his life might look like after he leaves F1, and it is unlikely to include politics or punditry.
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

F1 Commission agrees to revisit race rules after Spa debacle

The F1 Commission has discussed potential rule changes as a result of the Belgian Grand Prix being classified as a race worth half points this year. Heavy rain throughout race day led to August’s grand prix at Spa-Francorchamps having its original start aborted and the event red-flagged after a number of formation laps. The FIA tried to find a break in the weather to start racing but after leaving the pit lane and completing two laps behind the safety car, the race was called off.
MOTORSPORTS
firstsportz.com

Formula 1 Recap: Lewis Hamilton Narrowly Avoided a ‘Disaster’ After Lewis Hamilton ‘Push Back’ Says Ross Brawn

Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes are surely the favorites to win the championship now that the Formula 1 2021 season reaches its business end. With only 6 races to go, the seven-time world champion will not want to witness any disaster on the tracks if he wants to fetch back his lead in the driver’s standings. With the race action all set to happen this week, let us take a look upon F1 managing director, Ross Brawn spoke about on Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton after Turkish Grand Prix.
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Formula One
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Sports
Motorsport.com

Why McLaren's expanding agenda will benefit its F1 resurgence

You’d be forgiven for wondering why a grandee team that hadn’t won a grand prix for almost a decade until Daniel Ricciardo’s triumph at Monza is spreading its wings beyond Formula 1. Especially when that team, despite that welcome 1-2 in Italy, is part of a financially troubled group, which has had to make difficult cutbacks – to the extent it now rents the home it spent £300million building.
MOTORSPORTS
AFP

Quartararo eyes MotoGP title as Rossi waves goodbye to Misano

Fabio Quartararo is within touching distance of his first MotoGP world title at Sunday's Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix which will host Valentino Rossi's final farewell to his adoring Italian fans. Yamaha rider Quartararo, 22, is 52 points ahead of Ducati's Francesco Bagnaia who sits second in the championship standings with three races left in the 2021 season heading into the race at Misano on Italy's Adriatic coast. With 25 points the maximum available Quartararo will become the first ever French MotoGP winner if he finishes ahead of home hope Bagnaia, who is hunting his own debut triumph at the age of 24. Quartararo should be in confident mood after his impressive second place behind Marc Marquez at the Grand Prix of the Americas in Texas last time out, which set up his bid to claim the title this weekend.
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

How does Formula 1 move cars between races?

It’s one of the biggest logistical challenges in sport, but how do Formula 1 teams move hundreds of tons of equipment across the world, from week to week? While it’s the two-hour race on the Sunday that grabs the attention, the business of moving cars, vital parts and personnel around the globe is a full-time, non-stop operation. And it’s a challenge that ultimately sustains the title challenges of drivers such as Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen and the rest of the F1 grid, who will arrive at the track location on the Thursday of race week to find that the paddock...
MOTORSPORTS
racingnews365.com

F1 Medical Car team ruled out of Turkish GP with COVID-19

F1's Medical Car team has been changed for the Turkish Grand Prix, RacingNews365.com understands. Alan van der Merwe, the Medical Car driver, and Dr Ian Roberts, the FIA F1 Medical Rescue Co-Ordinator and Deputy Medical Delegate, have both been ruled out of this weekend's event after returning positive COVID-19 test results.
MOTORSPORTS
ESPN

F1 benefiting from cost cap and rule changes, says Ross Brawn

Formula One fans are seeing the benefits of this year's cost cap and the new rules coming for 2022, the sport's managing director Ross Brawn said on Tuesday with the championship battle on a knife-edge. Mercedes' seven times champion Lewis Hamilton and Red Bull's Max Verstappen have traded the lead...
MOTORSPORTS
wtvbam.com

Motor racing-F1 title outcome will not change my life, says Verstappen

ISTANBUL (Reuters) – Formula One title contender Max Verstappen played down the pressure of fighting Lewis Hamilton for the championship and said on Thursday that the outcome would not change his life either way. The 24-year-old Red Bull driver is two points adrift of Mercedes’ seven times world champion, and...
MOTORSPORTS
Reuters

Reuters

205K+
Followers
225K+
Post
107M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy