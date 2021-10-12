CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

California mandates gender-neutral toy sections for large retailers

By Markie Martin, Nexstar Media Wire
WLNS
WLNS
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ncTRw_0cOkWjIo00

LOS ANGELES ( NewsNation Now ) — California is now the first state in the country to require a gender-neutral children’s section at large retailers.

The new law requires stores with 500 or more employees to sell some of their toys or childcare products, such as toothbrushes, outside of traditional boys and girls sections. It does not outlaw traditional boys and girls sections or include clothing.

The move is being hailed as a win for LGBTQ advocates who say traditional marketing methods pressure children to conform to gender stereotypes.

“Kids have these years to figure out who they are in their gender identity,” said one child advocate. “These years are hard enough without boys and girls sections trying to conform their heart in a little box.”

Voices on both sides of the fight spoke out at a judiciary committee meeting earlier this year. Republicans and conservative groups in opposition see the move as another example of government overreach.

“A customer’s subjective experience of feeling uncomfortable with a store’s layout … would subject that store to onerous penalties and fines,” said Matthew McReynolds, an attorney at the Pacific Justice Institute.

The large retailers have until 2024 to implement the change or face fines of up to $500.

On Monday, Lego also pledged to remove gender bias from its toys after a report found 71 percent of boys feared they would be ridiculed if they played with “girls toys.”

In 2015, Target announced it would stop using some gender-specific signs inside its almost 2,000 stores.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

Comments / 0

Related
WLNS

East Lansing City Council issues ordinance to prohibit hair-based discrimination

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The East Lansing City Council issued ordinance 1508 on Wednesday which prohibits hair-based discrimination. The ordinance reads: “Race includes traits historically associated with race, including, but not limited to, hair texture and protective hairstyles. For purposes of this definition, ‘protective hairstyles’ includes, but is not limited to, such hairstyles as braids, locks, twists, and knots.” […]
EAST LANSING, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
State
California State
Local
California Government
Local
California Sports
WLNS

House passes Slotkin-backed bill to overhaul national PPE supplies stockpile

WASHINGTON DC (WLNS) – The U.S. House of Representatives passed legislation introduced by Rep. Elissa Slotkin (MI-08), Rep. David McKinley (R-WV,) Rep. Kim Schrier (D-WA) and Rep. Richard Hudson (R-NC) that aims to overhaul and improve the United States’ stockpile of emergency supplies (SNS), specifically personal protective equipment (PPE). The legislation, if passed into law […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
WLNS

Health experts helping mitigate COVID at homeless shelters

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – In the last few days more than 20 people have tested positive at New Hope Community Center and City Rescue Mission of Lansing Chad Becerra is one of them. He’s been in quarantine at the shelter for nearly 2 weeks now but says COVID is making it hard for him to […]
LANSING, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toys#Gender Stereotypes#Mandates#Lgbtq#Republicans#Target#Wlns 6 News
WLNS

WLNS

1K+
Followers
989
Post
193K+
Views
ABOUT

6 News is here for you with news, weather, and sports online at wlns.com

 https://www.wlns.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy