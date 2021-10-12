Atlanta Braves Fans React To Game 3 Win Against Milwaukee Brewers

ATLANTA, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) — Support for the Atlanta Braves was real at Truist Park, with standing room only inside the stadium on October 11, 2021. However, fans outside at The Battery didn’t need any tickets to show their team spirit, as they watched the Braves and Milwaukee Brewers on the big screen for Game 3 of the National League Division Series.

Not everyone had Columbus Day off, but you couldn’t tell by the crowd of fans entering Truist Park. “I am so glad to be here for standing room only. All I want to do is watch the game. I want to cheer on my Braves, said Jake Hutchins, a Braves fan. There was a big crowd at The Battery as well, although the game started during the afternoon on a Monday at 1:07 p.m. “It’s kind of hard not coming out here to this environment. And yeah, we’re gonna win,” said Jordan Perry, who lives near The Battery. “The Braves are number one in the world, said another fan, Tomi Brito. “It’s the team, it’s the time.”

That team spirit reached a big time high when Braves won. “It was fantastic. It was awesome. A great day to be out here, sun shining, and we won. Yes, let’s do it,” said Braves fan Laquana Angus. “I love it. We’re gonna continue to do it. We’re gonna win the series baby,” said Greg Angus, who joined her in celebration.

The party continued at The Battery after the game in the green space and at the bars and restaurants. Fans hope to have the same cheerful reaction on Tuesday for Game 4.