CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

North Korea's Kim rips US, promises 'invincible' military

The Hill
The Hill
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lHtGy_0cOkWd0S00
© Getty

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Tuesday vowed to build an "invincible" military to counter the United States in Asia, The Associated Press reported.

The state-run Korean Central News Agency reported that Kim criticized "persistent U.S. hostility" in the Asia-Pacific region and called the U.S. a “source of instability" on the Korean Peninsula.

“The U.S. has frequently signaled it’s not hostile to our state, but there is no action-based evidence to make us believe that they are not hostile,” Kim said, according to The Associated Press. “The U.S. is continuing to create tensions in the region with its wrong judgments and actions.”

Additionally, Kim said that North Korea's main enemy is “war itself” and Pyongyang was only increasing its military in self-defense and not to start a war, Reuters reported.

“We are not discussing war with anyone, but rather to prevent war itself and to literally increase war deterrence for the protection of national sovereignty,” he said.

Kim also attacked South Korea in his speech and accused it of hypocrisy for criticizing North Korea's weapons development program while allocating large amounts to increase its own military capabilities.

"I say once again that South Korea isn’t the one that our military forces have to fight against. Surely, we aren’t strengthening our defense capability because of South Korea. We shouldn’t repeat a horrible history of compatriots using force against each other," he said, according to The Associated Press.

The speech from the North Korean leader comes as the Biden administration has suggested it is open to a dialogue with North Korea if that country is willing to take more concrete steps to slow down its nuclear weapons program.

Kim has called the offer a "cunning" attempt to conceal U.S. hostility against North Korea and said that diplomacy will not be possible unless the U.S. removes its sanctions over the country’s nuclear development. North Korea also wants a halt to the U.S. military's regular exercises with South Korea.

South Korea’s national security adviser, Suh Hoon, who is visiting the U.S., is expected to sit down with his American counterpart Jake Sullivan to discuss North Korean issues on Tuesday, South Korean media has reported.

The North Korean leader's remarks came at a military parade commemorating the 76th birthday of the ruling Worker's Party. Among the weapons on display were the country's arsenal of intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs).

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

US, Europeans condemn NKorea submarine missile launch at UN

The United States, Britain and France confirmed Wednesday to the UN that North Korea has made progress in its weapons programs following the groundbreaking launch of a ballistic missile from a submarine. She said the submarine missile launch "underlines the continued enhancement of the nuclear and ballistic program of the DPRK (Democratic Republic of North Korea), which stated its ambition to ultimately acquire sea-based nuclear capabilities." 
MILITARY
KREX

N Korea confirms missile test designed for submarine launch

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea said Wednesday that it had test-fired a newly developed ballistic missile from a submarine, in its first such underwater test-launch in two years and one it says will bolster its military’s undersea capabilities. The test Tuesday was the fifth round of missile launches since September and came as […]
MILITARY
AFP

N. Korea fires suspected submarine-launched ballistic missile: Seoul

North Korea fired a suspected submarine-launched ballistic missile into the sea on Tuesday, the South's military said, in Pyongyang’s latest advance in weapons technology and one that could give it a second-strike capability. A proven submarine-based missile capability would take the North's arsenal to a new level, allowing deployment far beyond the Korean peninsula and a second-strike capability in the event of an attack on its military bases.
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Sullivan
Person
Kim Jong Un
CNN

North Korea has fired at least one ballistic missile from the country's east coast, authorities say

Seoul, South Korea (CNN) — North Korea fired at least one ballistic missile from its eastern coast on Tuesday morning, according to South Korean and Japanese officials. The launch took place in the port city of Sinpo, Hamgyong province, at about 10 a.m. local time Tuesday (9 p.m. ET Monday), South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said. In a text to reporters, the JCS said it appeared to be a submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM).
WORLD
The Independent

Chinese-North Korean defectors face hardship in South Korea

Abandoned, he feels, by three countries, Cho Guk-gyeong shows a visitor his South Korean alien registration card, which describes him as “stateless.” It’s an apt description for what his life is like in South Korea, 15 years after he fled North Korea.Most North Korean defectors to the South are ethnically Korean, but Cho, 53, is a third-generation Chinese immigrant. While ethnically Korean defectors are entitled by law to a package of benefits designed to help their resettlement in South Korea, Cho can’t receive that support because he maintained his Chinese nationality in North Korea, even though his family has...
WORLD
AFP

US renews calls for talks with North Korea

A US envoy made a new appeal Monday for talks with North Korea, insisting the United States has no hostile intent following a spike in tensions. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un last week blamed the United States for sanctions, dismissing Washington's assertions that it does not have hostile intentions.
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Military Forces#North Korean#The Associated Press#Reuters
Washington Times

North Korea believed to have tested sub-launched missile in latest provocation

North Korea on Tuesday carried out what authorities believe was the isolated nation’s third submarine-launched ballistic missile test, a fresh provocation at a moment when the Biden administration is pleading with the regime of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un to reenter stalled talks over its nuclear programs. The Kim regime...
MILITARY
The Independent

South Korea says North Korea fired projectile to sea

South Korea’s military says North Korea has fired an unidentified projectile to its eastern waters as it continued a recent streak of weapons tests apparently aimed at pressuring Washington and Seoul over a stalled nuclear diplomacy.South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff on Tuesday did not immediately say what the North fired or how far the weapon flew. Nuclear negotiations between Washington and Pyongyang have stalled for more than two years over disagreements in exchanging the release of crippling U.S.-led sanctions against North Korea and the North’s denuclearization steps.North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has vowed to strengthen his nuclear...
MILITARY
WREG

North Korea tests possible submarine missile amid tensions

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea on Tuesday fired at least one ballistic missile, which South Korea’s military said was likely designed to be launched from a submarine, in what is possibly the most significant demonstration of the North’s military might since U.S. President Joe Biden took office. The launch of the missile into […]
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
Military
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
americanmilitarynews.com

North Korea forces new military officers to volunteer for harsh front-line duty

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. North Korea is “encouraging” newly graduated military officers to take up harsh assignments on the front lines in yet another example of forcing less privileged people to “volunteer” for unpleasant duties, sources in the country told RFA.
MILITARY
hngn.com

5 Japanese Demand North Korea's Kim Jong Un To Pay $900,000 Each For False "Paradise on Earth" Promise, Human Rights Abuses

Five people ask that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un compensate them $900,000 apiece for their hardship while living in the country's relocation program. North Korea guaranteed free health care, education, jobs, and welfare to individuals who engaged in the relocation program to entice Koreans back from Japan after the Korean War. Residents of Japan, many of whom were originally from South Korea, were recruited for the program.
POLITICS
thedrive

This Is Our Best Look Yet At North Korea's Hypersonic Missile

The Hwasong-8 missile was just one of North Korea's most advanced weapons on display at a glitzy Kim Jong Un-hosted event. North Korea has staged an unprecedented exhibition of some of its most advanced weapon systems, including a recently revealed hypersonic boost-glide vehicle missile system, as well as an intriguing new missile design apparently intended for launch from a submarine. The display of military technology comes amid rapid developments in the field of missile systems, both in the North, and its adversary in the South.
MILITARY
BBC

North Korea's Kim Jong-un faces 'paradise on Earth' lawsuit

North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un should pay damages for a 1959-84 scheme that saw more than 90,000 people move there from Japan, a Tokyo court is hearing. The repatriation campaign was later condemned by some as "state kidnapping". Five people who took part and later escaped the North have demanded...
POLITICS
The Independent

North Korea says dystopian Netflix hit ‘Squid Game’ is exposing to world the ‘beastly’ reality of South Korea

The recent Netflix hit series Squid Game exposes South Korean culture and its “corruption and immoral scoundrels”, a North Korean website claimed on Tuesday. Squid Game portrays an “unequal society where moneyless people are treated like chess pieces for the rich”, North Korea’s Arirang Meari website said, citing anonymous South Korean film critics.
TV & VIDEOS
IBTimes

North Korea Shows Off Weapons, Calls US ‘Hypocritical,’ 'Hostile'

North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un exhibited his arsenal of weapons Tuesday and vowed to create an “invincible” military in response to what he says is the U.S. failure to act on its promise of showing no hostile intent, state-run media reported. “The U.S. has frequently signaled it’s not hostile...
WORLD
theedgemarkets.com

Flanked by missiles, North Korea's Kim says U.S. and South Korea threaten peace

SEOUL (Oct 13): Standing beside North Korea's largest missiles, leader Kim Jong Un said his country's weapons development is necessary in the face of hostile policies from the United States and a military buildup in South Korea, state media said on Tuesday. Pyongyang was only increasing its military in self-defence...
POLITICS
The Hill

The Hill

366K+
Followers
42K+
Post
268M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy