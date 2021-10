"I hate it," fumed Charles McDaniel, Virginia's senior linebacker. "I've been here four years; lost four times. This was the year." Sorry, Charles, the beating goes on. Virginia (3-2) has lost all 25 games it has played against Clemson, following today's 27-24 loss to the Tigers (2-3) in front of 78,000 fans in Clemson Memorial Stadium. The walls of Death Valley were coated with orange, the burnt hue winning out today.