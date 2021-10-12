CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Diseases & Treatments

This Blood Type Puts You at Risk for Heart Disease

By Emilia Paluszek
EatThis
EatThis
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Your blood type can reveal a lot about you—even whether or not you might get heart disease. What are blood types anyway? "Blood types, A, B, AB and 0 refer to the kind of antibodies that are attached to the surface of the blood cells," says Dr. Sheldon Zablow, a nutritional psychiatrist and author of Your Vitamins Are Obsolete. "A and B each have one different type on their surface and AB has both. Type 0 really stands for type 'zero' because there are no antibodies on its surface. This has been misread as type 'O' and over time has become an oh-O." So how can you tell if you might get heart disease? "The blood type antibodies on the surface of the cell are also found on the surface of the cells of many organs but of importance here is that they are also on the surface of the cells that line the blood vessels," he says. "Antibodies are 'sticky' proteins that are waiting in the blood and on the surface of cells to capture and kill any foreign (not produced by the body) substances such as viruses, bacteria, and parasites." Read on to see which blood type may put you at risk—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.

www.eatthis.com

Comments / 0

Related
geneticliteracyproject.org

Eating more cheese, milk, butter and other products laden with dairy linked to lowered risk of heart disease, study finds

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. It is posted under Fair Use guidelines. An international team of scientists studied the dairy fat consumption of 4,150 60-year-olds in Sweden — a country with one of...
LIFESTYLE
EatThis

The #1 Cause of High Blood Pressure, According to Experts

Hypertension, aka high blood pressure, can be incredibly deadly. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it is one of the biggest risk factors for heart disease and stroke, the two leading causes of death for Americans. Unfortunately, it is very common, with tens of millions of adults estimated to be suffering from it. What exactly is it, what is the number one cause, and what can you do to avoid it? Read on to find out what experts say—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Best Life

Drinking This Twice a Day Increases Your Risk of Dementia, Study Says

Sticking to a balanced diet and establishing good exercise habits can be an essential part of overcoming some of the challenges aging puts on the body. But even beyond what you eat at each meal, research has shown that what's in your cup could also have a major effect on your health. And according to two studies, drinking this type of beverage twice a day can significantly increase your risk of developing dementia. Read on to see what you might want to keep out of your cup so often.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blood Cells#Blood Vessels#Blood Types#Ab#Cri Genetics
sanjuanjournal.com

Best Blood Pressure Pills to Naturally Support High Blood Pressure

Often enough, people develop heart problems, and most of the time, the reason behind it is aging, as simple as that. Although, there are cases where blood pressure issues are predisposed, meaning there’s a genetic reason behind it. Low blood pressure isn’t a big deal, but the higher the blood...
HEALTH
Best Life

If You Notice This When You Cough, It May Be a Sign of Heart Failure

You may know that a sudden heart attack can deal major damage to your health, but you might not be aware of the dangers of a slower-developing risk: that of congestive heart failure. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), approximately 6.2 million Americans are currently living with the condition, which develops when your heart can't pump blood efficiently enough to meet your body's needs.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Woman's World

The Best Fruits to Eat If You Have Diabetes or High Blood Sugar

If you have diabetes, finding a sweet treat that’s safe to eat might feel impossible. We all know that it’s best to avoid cookies and pastries, which can cause a big spike in blood sugar. But if you discount fruit as well, you may rob yourself of powerful nutrients that provide excellent health benefits. Some fruits, like citrus and berries, may even help stabilize your blood glucose levels.
NUTRITION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obesity
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
FIRST For Women

3 Simple Ways to Keep Your Blood Pressure Under Control

Staggeringly, almost half of women struggle with high blood pressure, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. And a recent study published in the European Journal of Preventative Cardiology found that women in their early 40s with even mild hypertension — a top number between 130 and 139 mm Hg and a bottom number between 80 and 89 mm Hg — have more than double the risk of heart disease as men of the same age, with the same numbers.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FIRST For Women

If You Experience These Changes in Your Period Before Menopause You May Be at Higher Risk of Heart Disease

Many of us think of menopause as a sudden onset of symptoms. Hot flashes, night sweats, and mood swings increase all at once, right? In reality, they come on slowly and you may experience some much earlier than the onset of menopause, including with your period. New research shows that changes in the length of your menstrual cycle may also be an indicator of your overall health, and whether you are at risk of heart disease. Yes, there is a connection there!
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Fox News

Blood clot symptoms to look out for

In the United States, blood clots claim a life every six minutes. While people of all ages can be affected, there's good news: With proper care, it's preventable. The risk of deep vein thrombosis (DVT), a clot in a deep vein, usually in the lower leg, thigh or pelvis, does increase with age.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
TMZ.com

Tawny Kitaen Died From Heart Disease with Opioids a Contributing Factor

Tawny Kitaen, the late actress who starred in "Bachelor Party" and whose personal life was filled with radical ups and downs, died from heart issues ... this according to her autopsy. According to the Orange County Coroner's Office, Tawny's official cause of death is dilated cardiomyopathy ... the most common...
CELEBRITIES
Cape Gazette

5 Ways to Lower Blood Pressure Naturally

Making sure your blood pressure is in the normal range is an important part of managing your overall health and wellness. High blood pressure, or hypertension, increases your risk of serious health problems such as heart attack, stroke, kidney disease, and vision loss. The good news — there are simple lifestyle changes you can make today to keep your blood pressure in the normal range.
WEIGHT LOSS
EatThis

EatThis

New York City, NY
101K+
Followers
10K+
Post
55M+
Views
ABOUT

The no-diet weight loss solution! Learn thousands of easy food swaps that can save you 10, 20, 30 pounds or more!

 https://www.eatthis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy