Motorcycle crash claims life of Aiken man

AIKEN COUNTY (WJBF) – The Aiken County Coroner’s Office is investigating a motorcycle crash that claimed the life of an Aiken man.

Monday, October 11, 2021 at 12:25 p.m. 54-year-old Billy J. Hallman was pronounced dead at Augusta University Medical Center from injuries he sustained after crashing his 2017 Yamaha motorcycle on Wheat Road.

The crash happened Sunday, October 10th at 10:44 a.m.on Wheat Road near Redds Branch Road.

Mr. Hallman was riding his motorcycle east when he ran off the right side of the road, lost control, and crashed onto the shoulder of the road.

EMS transported Mr. Hallman to the hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Toxicology analysis is pending. South Carolina Highway Patrol is continuing with the investigation

