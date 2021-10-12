Bay Cannon Taproom to Become Joint Operation with Community Brewing Ventures

TAMPA, Florida – Bay Cannon Beer Company’s taproom in West Tampa will become a joint operation with Community Brewing Ventures (CBV). After joining CBV’s network of fast-growing beverage companies earlier this year, the 2 year old brewery will be deepening the partnership to include on-site operations as well. While Bay Cannon will continue the pattern of innovation and creativity that it has become known for, craft beer fans can expect to also soon see favorites from the other members of the rapidly-growing CBV family of brands, including D9 Brewing Company, Unknown Brewing, Steam Theory, and Bold Mariner.