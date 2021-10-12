CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tampa, FL

Bay Cannon Taproom to Become Joint Operation with Community Brewing Ventures

By Press Release
Brewbound.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTAMPA, Florida – Bay Cannon Beer Company’s taproom in West Tampa will become a joint operation with Community Brewing Ventures (CBV). After joining CBV’s network of fast-growing beverage companies earlier this year, the 2 year old brewery will be deepening the partnership to include on-site operations as well. While Bay Cannon will continue the pattern of innovation and creativity that it has become known for, craft beer fans can expect to also soon see favorites from the other members of the rapidly-growing CBV family of brands, including D9 Brewing Company, Unknown Brewing, Steam Theory, and Bold Mariner.

www.brewbound.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Bannon eyed as key link between White House, Jan. 6 riot

The Jan. 6 committee’s vote to refer former Trump strategist Steve Bannon for criminal charges is putting a spotlight on the central role he may have played in organizing the day and the extent to which he coordinated with the White House and former President Trump . As lawmakers on...
POTUS
CBS News

New York City requiring COVID vaccine for police officers, firefighters and other city workers: "Privilege comes with a responsibility"

New York City will require police officers, firefighters and other municipal workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or be placed on unpaid leave, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Wednesday, giving an ultimatum to public employees who've refused and ensuring a fight with some of the unions representing them. The mandate...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
Tampa, FL
Food & Drinks
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Tampa, FL
Lifestyle
Local
Florida Food & Drinks
Tampa, FL
Business
State
Florida State
City
Tampa, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Craft Beer#Craft Brewery#Craft Brewing#Food Drink#Bay Cannon Taproom#Bay Cannon Beer Company#Cbv#D9 Brewing Company#Covid
CBS News

White House details plans to vaccinate 28 million children ages 5-11

Washington — Children aged 5 to 11 will soon be able to get a COVID-19 vaccine at their pediatrician's office, local pharmacy and potentially even their school, the White House said Wednesday as it detailed plans for the expected authorization of the Pfizer shot for younger children in a matter of weeks.
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy