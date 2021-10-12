CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forecast: Gusty winds with scattered showers today, heavy rain for Big Island and Maui

By Guy Hagi
hawaiinewsnow.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Strong trades will bring widespread windward showers, especially over Big Island and Maui where there is a the potential for locally heavy rainfall through Tuesday. Trades will gradually trend toward moderate by this weekend as the surface high weakens far northeast of the islands. This moisture is slated to begin diminishing Tuesday afternoon area wide, while upper ridging starts to build across the area. Look for a more typical trade wind weather pattern with lighter rainfall will return by sunrise Wednesday.

www.hawaiinewsnow.com

