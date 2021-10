The U.K. will again participate in and fund the Eurovision Song Contest next year despite not scoring a single point in the 2021 competition. The country finished with “nil points” in 2021, and just 11 points in 2019, when it came in last. Eurovision 2020 did not take place due to the pandemic. The U.K. is one of the ‘big five’ group of countries that make the largest contributions to the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) along with France, Germany, Spain and Italy. Due to the BBC’s membership in the EBU, which runs the contest, the U.K. is automatically granted entry into the...

