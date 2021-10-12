Optimization with no problem model

Simultaneous optimization of several competing objectives requires increasing the capability of optimization algorithms. This paper proposes the multi-objective moth swarm algorithm, for the first time, to solve various multi-objective problems. In the proposed algorithm, a new definition for pathfinder moths and moonlight was proposed to enhance the synchronization capability as well as to maintain a good spread of non-dominated solutions. In addition, the crowding-distance mechanism was employed to select the most efficient solutions within the population. This mechanism indicates the distribution of non-dominated solutions around a particular non-dominated solution. Accordingly, a set of non-dominated solutions obtained by the proposed multi-objective algorithm is kept in an archive to be used later for improving its exploratory capability. The capability of the proposed MOMSA was investigated by a set of multi-objective benchmark problems having 7 to 30 dimensions. The results were compared with three well-known meta-heuristics of multi-objective evolutionary algorithm based on decomposition (MOEA/D), Pareto envelope-based selection algorithm II (PESA-II), and multi-objective ant lion optimizer (MOALO). Four metrics of generational distance (GD), spacing (S), spread (Î”), and maximum spread (MS) were employed for comparison purposes. The qualitative and quantitative results indicated the superior performance and the higher capability of the proposed MOMSA algorithm over the other algorithms. The MOMSA algorithm with the average values of CPU time"‰="‰2771Â s, GD"‰="‰0.138, S"‰="‰0.063, Î”"‰="‰1.053, and MS"‰="‰0.878 proved to be a robust and reliable model for multi-objective optimization.

COMPUTERS ・ 8 DAYS AGO