Optimization with no problem model

By Authors
mathworks.com
 8 days ago

The performance index equation is a quadratic function with the order of 2. program that follows the steps in the experiment that has been done. Then, verify your simulation results using manual calculations to find the critical point, u*, and the value at that point, L*.

www.mathworks.com

Forbes

Optimization In Business: People Over Algorithms

Chris Knerr is a CxO, Senior Business Strategist, Trusted Advisor, Fortune 50 Executive, Entrepreneur and Change Agent. We often have good instincts about who to talk to — strangers, I mean. It’s unclear why we feel drawn to some people and disinclined to interact with others. For the sake of argument, let’s agree it’s intuition and that our intuition, at least some of the time, is valid and valuable. And if we’re wrong, in most non-edgy business or social situations, the likely worst case is we’ll shrug it off and wonder why we wanted to talk to that person.
TECHNOLOGY
Nature.com

A new optimization algorithm to solve multi-objective problems

Simultaneous optimization of several competing objectives requires increasing the capability of optimization algorithms. This paper proposes the multi-objective moth swarm algorithm, for the first time, to solve various multi-objective problems. In the proposed algorithm, a new definition for pathfinder moths and moonlight was proposed to enhance the synchronization capability as well as to maintain a good spread of non-dominated solutions. In addition, the crowding-distance mechanism was employed to select the most efficient solutions within the population. This mechanism indicates the distribution of non-dominated solutions around a particular non-dominated solution. Accordingly, a set of non-dominated solutions obtained by the proposed multi-objective algorithm is kept in an archive to be used later for improving its exploratory capability. The capability of the proposed MOMSA was investigated by a set of multi-objective benchmark problems having 7 to 30 dimensions. The results were compared with three well-known meta-heuristics of multi-objective evolutionary algorithm based on decomposition (MOEA/D), Pareto envelope-based selection algorithm II (PESA-II), and multi-objective ant lion optimizer (MOALO). Four metrics of generational distance (GD), spacing (S), spread (Î”), and maximum spread (MS) were employed for comparison purposes. The qualitative and quantitative results indicated the superior performance and the higher capability of the proposed MOMSA algorithm over the other algorithms. The MOMSA algorithm with the average values of CPU time"‰="‰2771Â s, GD"‰="‰0.138, S"‰="‰0.063, Î”"‰="‰1.053, and MS"‰="‰0.878 proved to be a robust and reliable model for multi-objective optimization.
COMPUTERS
mathworks.com

Mathematical Fundamentals in Optimal Regulatory Systems

Arbitrary multivariable function with 2 variables of order 3 then determine the gradient vector, the Jacobian matrix, and the Hessian matrix. Jacobian and Hessian values if the value of [X = 1, Y = -1]. a program to verify the results of the derivation of the Jacobian and Hessian matrices...
MATHEMATICS
plasticstoday.com

8 Ways to Optimize Closure Design Using Predictive Modeling

Success in today’s business environment is frequently based on getting products to market quickly, and while minimizing development costs. To help achieve this objective, one of the tools that should be deployed is predictive modeling. Using intelligent software to predict how your package is likely to function before you’ve even created anything three-dimensional is an excellent way of cutting down iterations and improving your speed-to-market.
COMPUTERS
automotive-fleet.com

Sourcing Data to Create an Optimized Workday

Whether it’s the pest control service keeping the bugs at bay or the plumber keeping your water flowing, service fleets do an enormous amount running around to keep their customers happy. But to get the most out of every workday, these fleets need to not only schedule their service calls in an effective and cost-minded manner, but they must ensure that their employees are working productively as well.
ECONOMY
healio.com

Expert presents model to optimize communication in health care

A model for “turning words into action in 1 minute or less” can be used for presentations, panels, meetings, media interviews and writing emails, according to a speaker at the Women in Medicine Summit. Teri Goudie, founder and CEO of Goudie Media and a former ABC News journalist, who has...
HEALTH
mathworks.com

Extracting features using DL &use in ML for classification

This is demonstration of using Deep learning to extract features to be used in SVM algorithm to classify members. Here healthy and diseased leaves are classified. The input is in image format. AlexNet is used to perform Deep learning. As long as the input and out put are in prescribed...
COMPUTERS
mathworks.com

Quadcopter Drone Model in Simscape

This example models a quadcopter that navigates a path to deliver a package. The body was designed in CAD and imported into Simscape Multibody. The electric motors capture the dynamics of the power conversion in an abstract manner to enable fast simulation. The package is released from the quadcopter when it reaches the final waypoint and the release criteria are met.
TECHNOLOGY
mathworks.com

A MATLAB Script for Predicting Orbital Events of the Planets

PDF document and a MATLAB script named pevents.m that can be used to compute interesting orbital events of the planets of our solar system. Using a combination of one-dimensional minimization and root-finding, the pevents MATLAB script computes the following heliocentric characteristics of planetary orbital motion.
SCIENCE
mathworks.com

Regression toolbox for matlab

The Regression toolbox for MATLAB is a collection of MATLAB modules for calculating regression multivariate models: Ordinary Least Squares (OLS), Partial Least Squares (PLS), Principal Component Regression (PCR), Ridge regression, local regression based on K Nearest Neighbours (KNN) and Binned Nearest Neighbours (BNN) approaches, and variable selection approaches (All Subset Models, Forward selection, Genetic Algorithms and Reshaped Sequential Replacement).
CODING & PROGRAMMING
mathworks.com

Animated-Adaptive-Linear-Neuron

Animated Adaptive Linear Neuron (Adaline) How can a machine learning model be trained to classify flowers? The fundamental question behind this is how a machine learning model categorizes data like the flower pictures. Adaline (Adaptive Linear Neuron) is a good example for machine learning classification. How is this related to...
COMPUTERS
mathworks.com

Kohonen and CPANN toolbox for matlab

Kohonen and CPANN toolbox is a collection of MATLAB modules for developing Kohonen Maps, Counterpropagation Artificial Neural networs (CP-ANNs), Supervised Kohonen networks and XY-fused networks. These are well known neural networks aimed to the study of data structure (Kohonen Maps) and to classification purpouses (CP-ANNs, Supervised Kohonen networks, XY-fused networks).
CODING & PROGRAMMING
mathworks.com

Digital Twins and the Evolution of Model-based Design

This post is from Ajit Jaokar. Based in London, Ajit's work spans research, entrepreneurship and academia relating to artificial intelligence (AI) and the internet of things (IoT). Ajit works as a data scientist through his company Feynlabs - focusing on building innovative early stage AI prototypes for domains such as cybersecurity, robotics and healthcare. He is the course director of the course: Artificial Intelligence: Cloud and Edge Implementations.
VISUAL ART
EETimes.com

Optimizing Connected ML Algorithms

Engineers frequently have to make important decisions as to where to place their code: in the cloud, on an edge device, or on-premise. This decision always involves tradeoffs — accounting for the right combination of software, firmware, development tools and hardware that are available for each set of circumstances. On Samsara’s machine learning and computer vision (ML/CV) team, we build models and develop algorithms that help our customers improve the safety, efficiency, and sustainability of their operations. For instance, building applications to detect and alert upon risky driving behavior in real-time and ultimately, reduce the frequency of road accidents.
SOFTWARE
Nature.com

A modeling method for the development of a bioprocess to optimally produce umqombothi (a South African traditional beer)

Bioprocess development for umqombothi (a South African traditional beer) as with other traditional beer products can be complex. As a result, beverage bioprocess development is shifting towards new systematic protocols of experimentation. Traditional optimization methods such as response surface methodology (RSM) require further comparison with a relevant machine learning system. Artificial neural network (ANN) is an effective non-linear multivariate tool in bioprocessing, with enormous generalization, prediction, and validation capabilities. ANN bioprocess development and optimization of umqombothi were done using RSM and ANN. The optimum condition values were 1.1Â h, 29.3Â Â°C, and 25.9Â h for cooking time, fermentation temperature, and fermentation time, respectively. RSM was an effective tool for the optimization of umqombothi's bioprocessing parameters shown by the coefficient of determination (R2) closer to 1. RSM significant parameters: alcohol content, total soluble solids (TSS), and pH had R2 values of 0.94, 0.93, and 0.99 respectively while the constructed ANN significant parameters: alcohol content, TSS, and viscosity had R2 values of 0.96, 0.96, and 0.92 respectively. The correlation between experimental and predicted values suggested that both RSM and ANN were suitable bioprocess development and optimization tools.
SCIENCE
mathworks.com

findSimilarity

Finding a similar signal in a longer signal is a common problem in signal processing. Waveform Similarity Overlap Add (WSOLA) is an example of an algorithm which uses signal similarity to speed up and slow down audio without changing its pitch. The brute force method to find a similar signal...
COMPUTERS
mathworks.com

Wild Geese Algorithm (WGA) for large scale optimization

In numerous real-life applications, nature-inspired population-based search algorithms have been applied to solve numerical optimization problems. The paper which is introduced at the end of this description focused on a simple and powerful swarm optimizer, named Wild Geese Algorithm (WGA), for large-scale global optimization whose efficiency and performance were verified using large-scale test functions of IEEE CEC 2008 and CEC 2010 special sessions with high dimensions D = 100, 500, 1000.
PETS
VentureBeat

AI model optimization startup Deci raises $21M

Tel Aviv, Israel-based Deci, a company developing a platform to optimize machine learning models, today announced that it raised $21 million in a series A round led by Insight Partners with participation from Square Peg, Emerge, Jibe Ventures, Samsung Next, Vintage Investment Partners, and Fort Ross Ventures. The investment, which comes a year after Deci’s $9.1 million seed round, brings the company’s total capital raised to $30.1 million and will be used to support growth by expanding sales, marketing, and service operations, according to CEO Yonatan Geifman.
ECONOMY
ScienceAlert

A Physicist Quantified The Amount of Information in The Entire Observable Universe

In attempts to understand the very nature of our reality, physicists sure have some mind-bending theories. Like what if information is a tangible and fundamental aspect of physical reality itself – alongside matter and energy? Or, alternatively, what if information is the fifth state of matter? Information is, after all, something all matter and energy measurably possess. The rules that govern their existence, like their mass, speed, or charge, are all bits of information they contain. So to allow experimental probing of such ideas, physicist Melvin Vopson from the University of Portsmouth in the UK estimated how much information a single elementary...
ASTRONOMY
mathworks.com

Oblique Shock relations solver function

This function solves the oblique shock relations based on the. relations given in " Modern Compressible Flow With Historical Prespective-John D. Anderson Jr " You can solve for different cases depending on the given data for your problem. You can also decided whether you want the strong or weak solution.
MATHEMATICS

