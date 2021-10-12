CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ex-Myanmar president says army tried to force him to cede power hours before coup

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Myanmar’s deposed president testified on Tuesday that the military tried to force him to relinquish power hours before its Feb. 1 coup, warning him he could be seriously harmed if he refused, according to his lawyer. The testimony of Win Myint, his first public comments since he was...

RELATED PEOPLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
