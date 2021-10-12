CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Optimization with Problem Model

The performance index equation is a quadratic function with two variables. Program that follows the steps in the experiment that has been done. Then, verify your simulation results using manual calculations to find the critical point, u*, and the value at that point, L*.

Nature.com

A new optimization algorithm to solve multi-objective problems

Simultaneous optimization of several competing objectives requires increasing the capability of optimization algorithms. This paper proposes the multi-objective moth swarm algorithm, for the first time, to solve various multi-objective problems. In the proposed algorithm, a new definition for pathfinder moths and moonlight was proposed to enhance the synchronization capability as well as to maintain a good spread of non-dominated solutions. In addition, the crowding-distance mechanism was employed to select the most efficient solutions within the population. This mechanism indicates the distribution of non-dominated solutions around a particular non-dominated solution. Accordingly, a set of non-dominated solutions obtained by the proposed multi-objective algorithm is kept in an archive to be used later for improving its exploratory capability. The capability of the proposed MOMSA was investigated by a set of multi-objective benchmark problems having 7 to 30 dimensions. The results were compared with three well-known meta-heuristics of multi-objective evolutionary algorithm based on decomposition (MOEA/D), Pareto envelope-based selection algorithm II (PESA-II), and multi-objective ant lion optimizer (MOALO). Four metrics of generational distance (GD), spacing (S), spread (Î”), and maximum spread (MS) were employed for comparison purposes. The qualitative and quantitative results indicated the superior performance and the higher capability of the proposed MOMSA algorithm over the other algorithms. The MOMSA algorithm with the average values of CPU time"‰="‰2771Â s, GD"‰="‰0.138, S"‰="‰0.063, Î”"‰="‰1.053, and MS"‰="‰0.878 proved to be a robust and reliable model for multi-objective optimization.
COMPUTERS
mathworks.com

Mathematical Fundamentals in Optimal Regulatory Systems

Arbitrary multivariable function with 2 variables of order 3 then determine the gradient vector, the Jacobian matrix, and the Hessian matrix. Jacobian and Hessian values if the value of [X = 1, Y = -1]. a program to verify the results of the derivation of the Jacobian and Hessian matrices...
MATHEMATICS
mathworks.com

Finding an optimal path on the terrain

The terrain is generated using MATLAB code from the following link:. The car must travel as close as possible to the target coordinate. The travel time should be as short as possible. The car can only move one step at a time in eight directions: left, right, up, down, up-left, down-left, up-right, and down-right.
Forbes

Optimization In Business: People Over Algorithms

Chris Knerr is a CxO, Senior Business Strategist, Trusted Advisor, Fortune 50 Executive, Entrepreneur and Change Agent. We often have good instincts about who to talk to — strangers, I mean. It’s unclear why we feel drawn to some people and disinclined to interact with others. For the sake of argument, let’s agree it’s intuition and that our intuition, at least some of the time, is valid and valuable. And if we’re wrong, in most non-edgy business or social situations, the likely worst case is we’ll shrug it off and wonder why we wanted to talk to that person.
TECHNOLOGY
mathworks.com

Quadcopter Drone Model in Simscape

This example models a quadcopter that navigates a path to deliver a package. The body was designed in CAD and imported into Simscape Multibody. The electric motors capture the dynamics of the power conversion in an abstract manner to enable fast simulation. The package is released from the quadcopter when it reaches the final waypoint and the release criteria are met.
TECHNOLOGY
Computer Weekly

Channel showing optimism on sustainability front

Agilitas IT Solutions has consistently gone out to research channel attitudes over the past year to discover what the mood of the market is, and the company is at it again to gauge the commitment to sustainability. Conversations about sustainability and ESG efforts have increased significantly over the past year...
ECONOMY
mathworks.com

Classification toolbox for matlab

The Classification toolbox for MATLAB is a collection of MATLAB modules for calculating classification (supervised pattern recognition) multivariate models: Discriminant Analysis, Partial Least Square Discriminant Analysis (PLSDA), Classification trees (CART), K-Nearest Neighbors (kNN), class modeling Potential Functions (Kernel Density Estimators), Support Vector Machines (SVM), Unequal class models (UNEQ), Soft Independent Modeling of Class Analogy (SIMCA), Backpropagation Neural Networks (BPNN).
CODING & PROGRAMMING
towardsdatascience.com

Optimal Control for Robotics: Part 2

Going through algorithms that make robots move optimally. We proved in the previous article that the problem of path parameterization of industrial robotic arms was an optimal control problem. From there we gave a brief introduction to the maximum principle of Pontryagin and how it could be used for our...
ENGINEERING
mathworks.com

Kohonen and CPANN toolbox for matlab

Kohonen and CPANN toolbox is a collection of MATLAB modules for developing Kohonen Maps, Counterpropagation Artificial Neural networs (CP-ANNs), Supervised Kohonen networks and XY-fused networks. These are well known neural networks aimed to the study of data structure (Kohonen Maps) and to classification purpouses (CP-ANNs, Supervised Kohonen networks, XY-fused networks).
CODING & PROGRAMMING
mathworks.com

Signal Reflection and Transmission

The animation illustrate how a signal gets reflected back and forth for different load resistor values. In the program, by changing Rl different matching condition can be simulated. When characteristic impedance matches with load impedance, no reflection is observed.
SCIENCE
mathworks.com

Digital Twins and the Evolution of Model-based Design

This post is from Ajit Jaokar. Based in London, Ajit's work spans research, entrepreneurship and academia relating to artificial intelligence (AI) and the internet of things (IoT). Ajit works as a data scientist through his company Feynlabs - focusing on building innovative early stage AI prototypes for domains such as cybersecurity, robotics and healthcare. He is the course director of the course: Artificial Intelligence: Cloud and Edge Implementations.
VISUAL ART
mathworks.com

Electrical Circuits Virtual Lab

Goal is to design/implementation, testing, and verification Electric Circuit problems using MATLAB Simulink Simscape and Live Scripts to understand the concept better. Use the node-voltage method to solve a circuit that containing resistors and independent and dependent current sources and voltage sources is connected between non-reference nodes. Providing background information, instructions, interactive tasks, examples, and exercises in Live Scripts and verifications in Simulink Simscape.
ENGINEERING
technologynetworks.com

Wavelength Optimized dn/dc Measurement

TESTA Analytical Solutions e.K has introduced new laser options for its HK Series differential refractometer to enable precise determination of specific refractive index increment (dn/dc) at the same wavelength as the light scattering application under investigation. Light scattering is a tried and trusted method for measuring molecular weight and therefore...
SCIENCE
VentureBeat

AI model optimization startup Deci raises $21M

Tel Aviv, Israel-based Deci, a company developing a platform to optimize machine learning models, today announced that it raised $21 million in a series A round led by Insight Partners with participation from Square Peg, Emerge, Jibe Ventures, Samsung Next, Vintage Investment Partners, and Fort Ross Ventures. The investment, which comes a year after Deci’s $9.1 million seed round, brings the company’s total capital raised to $30.1 million and will be used to support growth by expanding sales, marketing, and service operations, according to CEO Yonatan Geifman.
ECONOMY
ScienceAlert

A Physicist Quantified The Amount of Information in The Entire Observable Universe

In attempts to understand the very nature of our reality, physicists sure have some mind-bending theories. Like what if information is a tangible and fundamental aspect of physical reality itself – alongside matter and energy? Or, alternatively, what if information is the fifth state of matter? Information is, after all, something all matter and energy measurably possess. The rules that govern their existence, like their mass, speed, or charge, are all bits of information they contain. So to allow experimental probing of such ideas, physicist Melvin Vopson from the University of Portsmouth in the UK estimated how much information a single elementary...
ASTRONOMY
mathworks.com

HCL, HSV and HSL 3D Visualization

MATLAB code for 3D visualization and animation of HCL, HSV, and HSL color spaces. A color space function with a gamma parameter, that can be set to produce HCL or HSV, or HSL color space. This MATLAB code was made referring to the paper which can be seen at the following URL address:
MATHEMATICS
mathworks.com

Maximum likelihood estimator

Llustrates maximum likelihood estimation of a custom probability distribution from scratch and compares fit parameter results to results from MATLAB's function mle. The illustrative example is a 5-parameter fit to simulated samples of a peaked signal and exponentially decaying background.
MATHEMATICS
mathworks.com

Oblique Shock relations solver function

This function solves the oblique shock relations based on the. relations given in " Modern Compressible Flow With Historical Prespective-John D. Anderson Jr " You can solve for different cases depending on the given data for your problem. You can also decided whether you want the strong or weak solution.
MATHEMATICS
mathworks.com

Analyzing the Sampling-Induced Beat Frequency Effect

The purpose of this paper is to show the importance of using both time and frequency-domain analysis when working with sampled data. To make things interesting we sample a sine wave(s) close to the Nyquist frequency. Sampling or the discretization of time is what makes DSP unique as compared to pure analog signal processing. In this paper we investigate the beat effect introduced by sampling and compare it with the conventional beat frequency effect you may have experienced when working with two tone audio signals. It turns out that you can introduce a beating effect when sampling even a single sine tone.
SCIENCE
automotive-fleet.com

Optimize Fleet Operations Through Automation

Fleet managers know there is only so much time in a workday. They must prioritize their efforts, and often stop everything to put out fires. Automation of fleet processes promises to keep things on track — or in this case moving down the road. But while this idea of automation has been around for a while, how is connected car technology fostering new automation solutions?
SOFTWARE

