This Account Now Pays up to 5% APY on Your Savings

President Joe Biden wants to give the Internal Revenue Service the ability to monitor bank accounts that have over $600 in an attempt to take down big corporations. The idea might sound like it would have the best intentions for the average everyday person, but you can also see how this could be too big of a power move for banks to have. Your finances somewhat fall into the category of privacy, and if this bill passes through congress you won't have any.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO