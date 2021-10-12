Morgantown man in custody after allegedly sending 2 juveniles requests for inappropriate acts

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A Morgantown man is in custody after allegedly sending two juveniles messages requesting inappropriate acts from them.

Charles Montgomery

On Oct. 10, officers with the Morgantown Police Department were dispatched to a residence on East Brockway Avenue in reference to a male and female “causing a disturbance” in the area, according to a criminal complaint.

When officers arrived on scene, they spoke with a woman who stated two juveniles had received “inappropriate messages” from Charles Montgomery, 36, of Morgantown through Facebook messenger, officers said.

In the messages, sent on Sept. 26, Montgomery said ‘it’s Charles hit me.up some.timewhen[sic] you get thank you’ and then went on to proposition the juvenile female for an inappropriate act, according to the complaint.

On that same day, Montgomery sent the same message to another juvenile, officers said.

Another officer located Montgomery at Domino’s on Cobun Avenue and took him into custody on the charge of soliciting a minor. He out on $2,500 bond.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.