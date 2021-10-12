Santa Cruz Humane Society gets $3,000 grant

The Santa Cruz Humane Society got some good news in the form a big grant to help some often overlooked pets in their shelter. The shelter was recently awarded $3,000 as the Wunderdog recipient through Freshpet's annual fresh start program.

That program provides support to animals often deemed unadoptable. It helps offset the medical, adoption, and operating costs for the shelter. The Santa Cruz Humane Society is one of this year's Wunderdog winners; they got $3,000 from Freshets.

Those at the shelter say the financial help is appreciated since funding is hard to come by. "It would be nice if we could get a few more grants or could get people aware of us down here, because we are the only humane society in all of Santa Cruz County and the only no-kill so that puts a lot of responsibility on our little shelter," says Susan Rogers with the shelter.

The shelter says it plans to use the money to put in skylights in its isolation ward so animals can get some fresh air.

Right now, there are 40 dogs and 22 cats at the shelter, all looking for their forever homes.

"If you're looking for a puppy or a kitten or one of our beautiful adult dogs come down and see us. They're all very special. We do a lot of work with them, socializing them and come see what we do."

