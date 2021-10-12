CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meghan King marries Cuffe Biden Owens at intimate wedding

By Annie Martin
 8 days ago
Meghan King married Cuffe Biden Owens, an attorney and the nephew of President Joe Biden, at his family home in Pennsylvania. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 12 (UPI) -- Meghan King is a married woman.

The television personality married Cuffe Biden Owens, an attorney and the nephew of President Joe Biden, at an intimate wedding Monday.

King shared the news alongside a photo on Instagram.

"We just knew. Introducing Mr. and Mrs. Owens," she captioned the post.

King's former Real Housewives of Orange County co-stars Tamra Judge and Shannon Beador were among those to congratulate her in the comments.

"Congratulations! So happy for you!!!" Beador wrote.

In an interview with Brides magazine, King said she and Owens married at at "an intimate and simple gathering" at Owens' family home in Kennett Square, Pa. The couple now share a wedding anniversary with Owens' parents.

"Our wedding was about two things for us," King said. "Our love for and commitment to each other, and our family -- each of our families, and the new very large and very tight family that we were bonding together by getting married. That's it."

The White House confirmed President Biden and first lady Jill Biden were among the guests in attendance.

King was previously married to Brad McDill and to retired baseball player Jim Edmonds. She has three children, daughter Aspen, 4, and twin sons Hayes and Hart, 3, with Edmonds.

King finalized her divorce from Edmonds in May.

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

