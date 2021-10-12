Mayo Clinic collaborates with Personalis Inc. to expand cancer genomic testing
Newswise — ROCHESTER, Minn., and MENLO PARK, Calif. — Mayo Clinic announced an agreement on Tuesday, Oct. 12 that will allow it to offer clinical-grade comprehensive cancer genomic sequencing to cancer patients who choose to participate. Test results will be available to patients and their treating health care providers to guide therapeutic decisions, advance cancer research, and support the development of new diagnostic tests and therapies for cancer treatment.www.newswise.com
