Rochester, MN

Mayo Clinic collaborates with Personalis Inc. to expand cancer genomic testing

By Mayo Clinic
 8 days ago

Newswise — ROCHESTER, Minn., and MENLO PARK, Calif. — Mayo Clinic announced an agreement on Tuesday, Oct. 12 that will allow it to offer clinical-grade comprehensive cancer genomic sequencing to cancer patients who choose to participate. Test results will be available to patients and their treating health care providers to guide therapeutic decisions, advance cancer research, and support the development of new diagnostic tests and therapies for cancer treatment.

www.newswise.com

