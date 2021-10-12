CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Get Your Home Halloween Ready with These Holiday Must-Haves from Martha

Cover picture for the articleEach product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Whether you're planning an elaborate costume party with friends or designing a fun outdoor set-up for trick-or-treaters, our founder has all of the decorative products you need to create a spooky atmosphere on Halloween. Ahead, you'll find garlands, wall art, window decorations, DIY necessities, and even salt and pepper shakers to bring a little Martha to your October celebration.

IndieWire

Jump Start Your Holiday Shopping: Must-Have Electronics and Cool Gadgets for Tech Lovers

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. As any early-bird shopper knows, the closer we get to the holiday season the harder it’ll be to get certain things. Though most consumers seem to prefer shopping online vs. in-store, buying new gear on the web presents its own challenges. From extended wait times to websites crashing and items selling out in minutes, online shopping can be risky — which is why it’s...
ELECTRONICS
Elite Daily

Halloween Aesthetics On TikTok To Inspire Your Home Decor And Get You In The Spooky Spirit

Break out the pumpkins and oversized sweaters, because fall is here. The shining star of the season is, of course, Halloween. Whether your vibe is more witchy or cozy, you’ll want to check out some Halloween aesthetics on TikTok for home decor ideas. After all, one of the easiest ways to get into the spirit of the season is by making over your space with tons of colorful gourds, sweet scented candles, and fall leaves.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
architectureartdesigns.com

5 Must-Have BobbleHeads As Home & Car Decor

Bobbleheads are fun. They move just enough not to be too stationary and boring while staying put when placed on a desk or dashboard. They are also a low-maintenance accessory, helping you make any space better with ease. But we acknowledge that watching the same trinket on your working station,...
LIFESTYLE
whattoexpect.com

These Are the Must-Have Toys for Holiday 2021

What to Expect selects products based on independent research and suggestions from our community of millions of parents; learn more about our review process. We may earn commissions from shopping links. The holiday season is right around the corner, which means it’s time to start thinking about what might end...
SHOPPING
marthastewart.com

15 Table Accessories for Your Fall and Thanksgiving Parties

Fall is one of the most food-centric seasons of the year. The resurgence of football brings watch-party potlucks, Halloween welcomes in candy-hungry trick-or-treaters, and Thanksgiving is dedicated entirely to breaking bread with loved ones. When it comes to the latter, you may be more concerned with perfecting your stuffing recipe and creating the ultimate brine for your turkey, but you shouldn't forget about your tabletop. Autumnally inspired linens and festive dinnerware can easily elevate your space so that it matches the season's cozy ambience.
SHOPPING
myrtlebeachsc.com

Getting Your Home Ready for Sale: A Simple Guide

Looking to sell your home? You’re not alone. Over the course of the pandemic, many people have found that their homes simply aren’t suitable for them. As we’ve spent more and more time within our own four walls, many of us have struggled to make life work seamlessly. Perhaps you’ve switched to remote work and your employer has decided to make this change permanent. You may need an extra room for an office space. Maybe you realized that your home simply isn’t big enough, or, alternatively, that you have too much space to maintain easily and want to downsize. Maybe you now want to move closer to family to be able to see them more often now that restrictions are lifting. Maybe you have landed a new job and want to shift to reduce your commute. Whatever your reason for wanting to move house, you have a big journey ahead of you. Selling your home for a good price isn’t as simply as taking some pictures and sticking it on the market. You’re going to have to make an effort to make it stand out from the crowd (for all the right reasons) in advance. Not only can this result in a faster sale, but it can also increase the amount that you get in exchange for the property. So, where should you start when it comes to getting your home ready for sale? Here are some suggestions to get the ball rolling!
HOME & GARDEN
New York Post

Save up to 33% on outdoor tools to get your home ready for fall

We love the changing leaves and beautiful foliage that comes with fall. The rotten brown leaves and dead branches? Not so much. If you’re a homeowner, you know all too well that once the stunning reds and oranges turn to brown, they soon turn to mush and can even kill your lawn if left to rot under the coming snow.
HOME & GARDEN
mix1079.com

Snoop and Martha Will Be Baking for Halloween

Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart are meeting in the kitchen again to celebrate Halloween. The one-hour baking competition special titled, Snoop and Martha’s Very Tasty Halloween will air on Peacock. For the special, bakers from across the country will compete in a tasty Halloween showdown. The bakers will compete in...
LIFESTYLE
Lite 98.7

Unbelievable Holiday House In Schuyler Is Must See For Halloween And Christmas

Some people decorate for the holidays, others go all out and make a spectacle. Well, that's exactly what the owners of this home in Schuyler have done. One tradition many families have during at least Christmas time is driving around and looking at light displays. Some people do just string up some lights and call it a day, not the Schuyler Holiday House. They also aren't only about spreading holiday joy in December either. Halloween gets some love too.
SCHUYLER, NY
dwell.com

Is Your Guest Bed Ready for the Holidays?

Warm, well-appointed kitchens and hygge living rooms are the quintessential settings for holiday festivities at home, and many households gussy up in these spaces in preparation for seasonal entertaining. But don’t forget about the bedrooms—especially when overnight guests are part of the equation. We all know what this means: time to whip out the fancy soap for the bathroom, free up some space in the closet, and hide the lowbrow novels.
INTERIOR DESIGN
theodysseyonline.com

How to Get Ready for the Holiday Season

It is getting to be the time of year where everyone begins thinking about decorating for the holidays. Utah Light Company, an industry-leading manufacturer and retailer of LED lights, has put together a few tips on how you can get ready for the holiday season. Hang Outdoor Christmas Lights Early.
LIFESTYLE
Sioux City Journal

How to spruce up your home for the holidays on the cheap

There’s no better time to give your home a makeover than the start of a new year. If you don’t have the money to remodel, here are a few things you can do that will completely change the look of your home without spending too much. Buzz60’s Johana Restrepo has more.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Texoma's Homepage

The most popular Halloween costumes you can buy online now

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which Halloween costume you can buy online is best? How the year’s most popular Halloween costumes are chosen usually depends on a few different factors. What movies are currently out? What shows have become breakout hits? But don’t think your costume has to be at the […]
SHOPPING
FASHION Magazine |

Must-Have Holiday Hair Kits from Oribe + More Beauty News

Including Dior's new master perfumer, a refillable cream blush and Tom Ford's winter makeup collection. Oribe launches stunning limited-edition gift boxes. Usually, it takes just one whiff of Oribe’s Dry Texturizing Spray to fall in love with this iconic and celeb-praised hair brand. Now, we guess it’ll take just one glance at Oribe’s new limited-edition holiday boxes for you to want to collect each and every one. À Paris chez Antoinette Poisson, a French interior design firm, has created the designs based on its hand-drawn and water-coloured wallpapers, an art form that dates to the 18th century. To weave together the firm’s special history with Oribe’s own, the block prints feature classic motifs, including the Oribe goddess emblem and the flowers used in that irresistible Côte d’Azur scent. “We wanted to create the feeling that once you’ve used the products, you want to keep the box as a decorative object, because it looks like something you might find in a French château,” says Jean-Baptiste Martin, co-founder and co-artistic director of À Paris chez Antoinette Poisson. Château dreams, here we come.
HAIR CARE
marthastewart.com

Martha Launched a Halloween-Inspired Collection of NFTs That You Can Bid on Right Now

Martha is forever expanding her business ventures, with everything from CBD products to a new frozen food line. As for her latest endeavor? She most recently launched her first Non-Fungible Token (NFT). This includes a collection of digital collectibles on her just-debuted site, FRESH Mint. To bring this project to life, our founder partnered with a wide variety of acclaimed designers, photographers, artists, and creators in the world of cryptocurrency.
BEAUTY & FASHION
marthastewart.com

The Best Mixing Bowls for Everyday Use

Choose from top options on the market, including some of Martha's favorites. Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Whether you plan to mix dry or wet ingredients for baked...
LIFESTYLE
Gadget Flow

Get ready for winter with these must-have gadgets

Colder weather is on its way, but you can stay warm and comfortable through it with these must-have gadgets for winter. Yes, it’s time to winterize your home and wardrobe. And we’ve got the smart heaters, ski goggles, and humidifiers to help. Are you really heating your home as efficiently...
ELECTRONICS

