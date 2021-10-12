CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russia reaffirms opposition to US presence in Central Asia

By VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV
 9 days ago

MOSCOW — (AP) — Russia on Tuesday reaffirmed its strong opposition to any U.S. military presence in Central Asia to a visiting senior U.S. diplomat.

Under Secretary of State Victoria Nuland arrived in Moscow on Monday on a three-day visit for talks that the U.S. State Department said would touch on a range of bilateral, regional, and global issues.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said after Tuesday's meeting with Nuland that they touched on arms control negotiations and the situation in Afghanistan among other subjects.

Ryabkov told the Interfax news agency that he stressed that “the U.S. and its allies bear the main responsibility among foreign actors for normalizing life in Afghanistan, since their presence actually led to the current situation.”

The Russian diplomat described the conversation as “direct and businesslike,” adding that he again emphasized Moscow's strong opposition to any U.S. presence in the former Soviet Central Asian nations following the American exit from Afghanistan.

"We strongly reaffirmed the unacceptability to Russia of any form of U.S. military presence in Central Asian countries,” he said, according to Interfax.

There was no immediate comment from the U.S. Embassy.

The U.S. and its allies hoped to negotiate basing agreements, overflight rights and increased intelligence-sharing with Uzbekistan and Tajikistan that border Afghanistan or other ex-Soviet nations in Central Asia. But Russia, which has maintained close political, economic, security and military ties with the Central Asian countries, has bristled at any such U.S. presence.

The U.S. leased a base in Uzbekistan in the early stages of the war in Afghanistan until the country terminated it in 2005 amid tensions with Washington. It also used a base in Kyrgyzstan but it asked the U.S. to leave in 2014 under pressure from Russia.

During her visit to Moscow, Nuland is also set to hold talks with Kremlin deputy chief of staff Dmitry Kozak, who acts as President Vladimir Putin's point person on Ukraine.

The U.S. has strongly backed Ukraine in its standoff with Russia that followed its 2014 annexation of Ukraine's Crimean Peninsula and support for a separatist rebellion in the country's eastern industrial heartland.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

dailynewsen.com

Alexei Navalny, an opposition leader to change the foundations of Russia

The European Parliament has granted the Sajarov Award for Freedom of Awareness of the Year 2021 to the opposition leader Russian Anti-Corruption Alexei Navalny, the leading leader of Russian dissidence.navalny, 45, fulfills a sentence of two and a half years for a condemns for embezzlement in 2014. Inside and outside Russia, the ruling was criticized for being politically motivated. The Russian opponent is now faced with a new criminal investigation of the authorities by which it could be condemned up to 10 years in prison. The new complaint accuses Navalny to found and lead an "extremist network" whose goal was to "change the foundations of the Constitutional system in the Russian Federation, "according to a committee statement. What strategy did they use to try to achieve that earthquake? "Discredit the state authorities and their policies", were limited to saying researchers. The leaders of the European parliamentary groups mainly supported Navalny's candidacy to the prize above the other favorite, that of a collective of Afghan women in defense of Human rights and equality, and that of the interim expresident of Bolivia, Jeanine Áñam, according to EFE parliamentary sources. May pressure.
EUROPE
US News and World Report

NATO Will Still Seek Channels With Russia Despite Spy Dispute

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday that the alliance would still need to talk to Russia after Moscow suspended its diplomatic mission to the alliance over an espionage dispute. That means relying on a hotline between Russia's chief of general staff, Valery Gerasimov, and Tod Wolters,...
POLITICS
Reuters

U.S. will not join Russia's Afghanistan talks this week -State Dept

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States will not join international talks on Afghanistan organized by Russia this week due to logistical reasons, but is open to participating in the future, the State Department said on Monday. Moscow is hosting talks on Wednesday with officials from the Taliban, China and Pakistan, Russian...
FOREIGN POLICY
