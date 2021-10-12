How to fix Back 4 Blood voice chat bug

Although the Battlefield 2042 Beta has been a rousing success so far, there are certain issues that have been plaguing players. This isn’t exactly a surprise though as this is pretty much what betas are for. You want to iron out the bugs while giving players a glimpse at what the experience will be like. With the Battlefield 2042 Beta, we’ve got the experience for sure, but unfortunately, we’ve also got a whole of bugs to deal with and while some of these are minor annoyances, others make the game simply unable to play and that is the case with title screen bug. Fear not though as here is how to fix the stuck on title screen bug in Battlefield 2042.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO