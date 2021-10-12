CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Europe's Attempt to Switch to Renewable Energy Has Been ‘Management by Chaos,' Analyst Says

By Elliot Smith, CNBC
NBC New York
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNatural gas futures soared to 13-year highs on the New York Mercantile Exchange, with Europe in particular feeling the pinch due to global supply shortages and its reliance on imports. Benigni projected that natural gas is going to be at "very, very lofty highs" until 2025 and the spikes are...

www.nbcnewyork.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Houston Chronicle

U.S. propane market headed for 'armageddon' this winter, IHS says

U.S. propane prices are so high and supplies so scarce that the market appears headed for “armageddon” during the depths of winter, according to research firm IHS Markit Ltd. Stockpiles of the key heating fuel and manufacturing feedstock in the world’s biggest economy probably have already topped out for the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Oil rallies as U.S. crude stocks decline in tight market

NEW YORK, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Oil prices rallied on Wednesday after U.S. crude inventories at the nation's largest storage site hit their lowest level in three years and nationwide fuel stocks fell sharply, a signal of rising demand. Brent crude futures settled at $85.82 a barrel, a gain of...
TRAFFIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Industry
New York City, NY
Business
Houston Chronicle

U.S. stockpiles decrease along with oil price

U.S. crude inventories decreased by 400,000 barrels last week as oil prices fell Wednesday morning, trading at $82.44 at 9:32 a.m. Central. IHS: U.S. propane market headed for 'armageddon' this winter. The nation’s commercial crude inventories decreased to 426.5 million barrels during the week ended Oct. 15 from about 427...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Renewable Energy#Natural Gas#Energy Production#Green Energy#Jbc Energy#Cnbc#European
The Independent

Greece vows to link Egypt's energy grid to European Union

Greece pledged Tuesday to link Egypt to the European Union’s energy market with an undersea cable that would carry electricity across the Mediterranean “(Egypt’s) link to Europe will be Greece,” Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said after talks in Athens with Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi. “We are seeking diversification of energy sources, and Egypt can also become a provider of electricity, which will be produced mainly by the sun.” It comes during a global energy crunch, which has raised the cost of natural gas, oil and other fuels and led to pain for businesses and everyday people. Mitsotakis said...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

U.S. oil, natural-gas prices settle higher as traders weigh news on Russian natural-gas supplies

U.S. crude-oil futures climbed on Tuesday to log another settlement at their highest in about seven years, and natural-gas prices finished higher, reclaiming the $5 level after losing nearly 8% on Monday. Russia indicated that it may not provide additional natural gas to European consumers amid an energy crunch in the region, unless it gets regulatory approval to start shipments through the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, Bloomberg reported Tuesday. Renewed worries about natural-gas supplies likely fed expectations that the energy market would need to boost demand for oil, analysts said. It looks like Russia may not increase natural gas shipments to Europe, said Phil Flynn, senior market analyst at The Price Futures Group. The Russians are "in no hurry whatsoever to comply" with demands from the European Union, he said. West Texas Intermediate crude for November delivery rose 52 cents, or 0.6%, to settle at $82.96 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, the highest finish for a front-month contract since Oct. 13, 2014, according to FactSet data. November natural gas added 10 cents, or 2%, to settle at $5.088 per million British thermal units after losing 7.8% on Monday.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Mexico touts renewables, while blocking solar, wind projects

Mexico’s government claimed Tuesday that it is leading a transition to more renewable energy, even though President Andrés Manuel López Obrador is pushing to restrict private wind and solar projects.In a statement following a visit by U.S. climate envoy John Kerry Mexico said it was seeking to cooperate with the United States on renewable energy. But many of the wind and solar electrical plants that López Obrador wants to limit were built by U.S. or Spanish firms.The statement touted “cooperating closely with the United States to accelerate the roll-out of renewable energy in Mexico, including wind, solar, geothermal...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
mining.com

Copper price plunges on China’s pledge to bring down coal prices

The copper price fell on Wednesday as China’s pledge to bring down coal prices eased worries about a supply disruption in metals and investors booked profits after recent strong gains. CASH copper on the London Metal Exchange plunged 7.2% overnight, erasing Monday’s gains. The Chinese National Development and Reform Commission...
ECONOMY
dallassun.com

European natural gas prices continue to soar

Gas prices in Europe continued to rise on Wednesday, reaching over $1,150 per 1,000 cubic meters, according to data from the Intercontinental Exchange. The price of November futures on the TTF hub in the Netherlands has so far increased to $1,155 per 1,000 cubic meters, or €96 per megawatt hour in household terms.
TRAFFIC
WTHI

Coal-fired power is on the rise in America for the first time since 2014

In a blow to the climate movement, US power companies are ramping up their coal consumption due to surging natural gas prices. US coal-fired generation is expected to surge by 22% in 2021, the US Energy Information Administration said Monday. That would mark the first annual increase in coal-fired electric power generation since 2014, the EIA said.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
KREX

Bitcoin-mining power plant raises ire of environmentalists

(AP) — An obstacle to large-scale bitcoin mining is finding enough cheap energy to run the huge, power-gobbling computer arrays that create and transact cryptocurrency. One mining operation in central New York came up with a novel solution that has alarmed environmentalists. It uses its own power plant. Greenidge Generation runs a once-mothballed plant near […]
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Fortune

What’s causing supply-chain delays? It’s not just port disruptions

Subscribe to Eastworld for insight on what’s dominating business in Asia, delivered free to your inbox. After suffering nearly two years of strained global supply chains—where shipping routes have been snarled by the pandemic, extreme weather, and one notable canal blockage—the world’s ship runners believe building resilience into the shipping ecosystem is overdue.
INDUSTRY
NBC New York

‘No Commercial Case for Green Hydrogen' Yet: Siemens Energy CEO

Described by the International Energy Agency as a "versatile energy carrier", hydrogen has a diverse range of applications. While there is excitement about the potential of green hydrogen in some quarters, it's currently expensive to produce. The CEO of Siemens Energy has spoken of the challenges facing the green hydrogen...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy