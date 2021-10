ROFF, Okla (KXII) - Roff will have a strong showing at state with the baseball and softball teams looking to win a championship. The Roff baseball team is headed back to the state tournament. It is a familiar spot for this team to be in. They won the fall title last year and won state in the spring last season as well. They have twelve baseball titles in all. This team has been there many times before and they know what it takes.

ROFF, OK ・ 14 DAYS AGO