The next few weeks will be key for Man Utd and while some doubt Solskjaer's capabilities, the club continue to believe he's the right man for the job. If there were any doubts over Manchester United’s stance on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer then you only need to look at Mike Phelan’s new contract to understand that the club do not have plans to relieve the Norwegian of his duties.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 12 DAYS AGO