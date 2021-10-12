CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cambridge, MA

LETTER: Why we need to reelect Marc McGovern to Cambridge City Council

Wicked Local
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI am voting No. 1 for Marc McGovern on Nov. 2 and here’s why. Earlier this year, my child was faced with a series of traumatic violent events within our community that required immediate support and action. I was suddenly a mother fighting to save her 15-year-old son from gun violence and gangs. Without hesitation, Marc has been by our side since the beginning. Helping us by making phone calls, providing us with resources, being a voice of reason in the midst of chaos. It is very important for the families in Cambridge to understand the urgency of reelecting Councilor McGovern – we need him. He cares about us and our children and our futures.

www.wickedlocal.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

Apparent human remains found near Brian Laundrie's belongings, FBI says

The FBI confirmed Wednesday that authorities have found "what appears to be human remains" at the site where they were searching for Brian Laundrie. Michael McPherson, special agent in charge of the FBI's Tampa field office, also said authorities found personal items nearby — including a backpack and notebook — that they believe belong to Laundrie.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cambridge, MA
Government
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Elections
Local
Massachusetts Government
City
Cambridge, MA
The Hill

Bannon eyed as key link between White House, Jan. 6 riot

The Jan. 6 committee’s vote to refer former Trump strategist Steve Bannon for criminal charges is putting a spotlight on the central role he may have played in organizing the day and the extent to which he coordinated with the White House and former President Trump . As lawmakers on...
POTUS
CBS News

New York City requiring COVID vaccine for police officers, firefighters and other city workers: "Privilege comes with a responsibility"

New York City will require police officers, firefighters and other municipal workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or be placed on unpaid leave, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Wednesday, giving an ultimatum to public employees who've refused and ensuring a fight with some of the unions representing them. The mandate...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cambridge City Council
CBS News

White House details plans to vaccinate 28 million children ages 5-11

Washington — Children aged 5 to 11 will soon be able to get a COVID-19 vaccine at their pediatrician's office, local pharmacy and potentially even their school, the White House said Wednesday as it detailed plans for the expected authorization of the Pfizer shot for younger children in a matter of weeks.
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy