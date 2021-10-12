LETTER: Why we need to reelect Marc McGovern to Cambridge City Council

I am voting No. 1 for Marc McGovern on Nov. 2 and here’s why. Earlier this year, my child was faced with a series of traumatic violent events within our community that required immediate support and action. I was suddenly a mother fighting to save her 15-year-old son from gun violence and gangs. Without hesitation, Marc has been by our side since the beginning. Helping us by making phone calls, providing us with resources, being a voice of reason in the midst of chaos. It is very important for the families in Cambridge to understand the urgency of reelecting Councilor McGovern – we need him. He cares about us and our children and our futures.