This little Grogu ball is a Bluetooth speaker you can buy for $7 today

By CNET staff
CNET
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou can find little Grogu figures just about everywhere now. This little green force-wielder has stolen hearts anywhere, and it's now possible to get a figure of Grogu in just about any shape and size you can imagine. While the collectors among us have their hands full, having a Grogu figure that does more than collect dust is often preferred. Fortunately, there's this little Bluetooth speaker which looks like a Grogu ball while in the middle of a snack and it's only $7 today.

