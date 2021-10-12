CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oil steadies as energy crunch stirs up volatility, recovery concerns

investing.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil steadied after a volatile session on Tuesday, pausing a rally that has brought prices to multi-year highs and raised concerns that higher energy costs could derail the global economic recovery. Brent crude fell 23 cents to settle at $83.42 a barrel, after trading from a...

ca.investing.com

investing.com

U.S. Oil Hub Emptying to Levels Last Seen When Crude Cost $100

(Bloomberg) -- Stockpiles at the biggest U.S. crude depot are quickly approaching critically low levels. The last time that happened, crude cost more than $100 a barrel. The storage tanks in Cushing, Oklahoma, require a minimum level of oil to maintain normal operations, which traders generally believe is around 20 million barrels. Unusually for this time of year, stockpiles declined more than 4 million barrels over the past two weeks to 31 million and are expected to keep dropping rapidly due to the world's insatiable demand for U.S. light sweet crude.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

U.S. oil futures mark first loss in 6 sessions

Oil futures settled lower on Thursday, with U.S. prices down for the first time in six sessions, a day after the front-month contract settled at the highest since October 2014. Prices got a boost Wednesday as the Energy Information Administration reported a weekly decline in U.S. crude inventories --- the first in four weeks. On its first full trading day as a front-month contract, West Texas Intermediate crude for December delivery fell 92 cents, or 1.1%, to settle at $82.50 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
TRAFFIC
Reuters

Oil rallies as U.S. crude stocks decline in tight market

NEW YORK, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Oil prices rallied on Wednesday after U.S. crude inventories at the nation's largest storage site hit their lowest level in three years and nationwide fuel stocks fell sharply, a signal of rising demand. Brent crude futures settled at $85.82 a barrel, a gain of...
TRAFFIC
investing.com

Oil Holds Losses After Slipping from 7-Year High on Growth Fears

(Bloomberg) -- Oil held losses after falling from a seven-year high on the back of a coronavirus resurgence and bearish technical indicators. Futures in New York traded near $82 a barrel early in the Asian session after sliding more than 1% on Thursday. Lockdowns have returned in parts of Eastern Europe following a flare up in Covid-19 cases, while Russia earlier this week ordered the most sweeping virus restrictions since May. Oil’s 14-day Relative Strength Index was also signaling that a price correction was overdue.
TRAFFIC
investing.com

Australian dollar sucked into energy bubble implosion

As yields lifted but the further out you go the flatter the curve:. US initial weekly jobless claims fell to 290k (est. 297k, prior 296k), with continuing claims also lower at 2481k (est. 2548k, prior 2603k). The Philadelphia Fed business survey disappointed at 23.8 (est. 25.0, prior 30.7). While sentiment...
ECONOMY
investing.com

Oil Down Over Tight U.S. Supply Even as Coal, Gas Prices Ease

Investing.com – Oil was down Friday morning in Asia as U.S. supplies continue to tighten. The black liquid was set for a flat finish to the week, with easing coal and gas prices curbing the fuel-switching that had increased demand for oil products. Brent oil futures fell 0.53% to $84.16...
TRAFFIC
investing.com

Evergrande Woes Continue To Weigh On Global Markets

The local bourse ended lower on Thursday, in tandem with global stock markets, as investors feared that the potential collapse of Evergrande (HK: 3333 ) could send seismic waves through global financial markets. The Chinese property developer halted a deal to trade its property-management division to arch-rival for $2.6 billion - a deal that would have provided much-needed liquidity for the business as it faces fast-approaching debt payment deadlines. The property developer will most likely default on over $18 billion worth of offshore bonds if it fails to make a coupon payment by next week. Reuters reported that Evergrande’s share price fell by 12.50%, while the Evergrande Property Services stock fell by 8% for the day.
STOCKS
Houston Chronicle

U.S. stockpiles decrease along with oil price

U.S. crude inventories decreased by 400,000 barrels last week as oil prices fell Wednesday morning, trading at $82.44 at 9:32 a.m. Central. IHS: U.S. propane market headed for 'armageddon' this winter. The nation’s commercial crude inventories decreased to 426.5 million barrels during the week ended Oct. 15 from about 427...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
investing.com

European Stock Futures Higher; Evergrande Coupon News Helps

Investing.com - European stock markets are expected to open higher Friday, helped by gains in Asia on reports that embattled property group China Evergrande was set to pay interest on a dollar bond, just in time to avoid a formal default. At 2:10 AM ET (0610 GMT), the DAX futures...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

EIA reports an unexpected weekly decline in U.S. crude supplies

The Energy Information Administration reported on Wednesday that U.S. crude inventories fell for the first time in four weeks, down by 400,000 barrels for the week ended Oct. 15. That compared with an average 2 million-barrel climb expected by analysts polled by S&P Global Platts. The American Petroleum Institute on Tuesday reported a 3.3 million-barrel increase, according to sources. The EIA also reported weekly inventory declines of 5.4 million barrels for gasoline and 3.9 million barrels for distillates. The S&P Global Platts survey had forecast supply declines of 2.2 million barrels for gasoline and 2.4 million barrels for distillates. The EIA data also showed crude stocks at the Cushing, Okla., storage hub edged down by 2.4 million barrels for the week. Oil prices pared some gains following the EIA data. Ahead of its expiration at the end of Wednesday’s trading session, the November West Texas Intermediate crude contract turned higher, up 3 cents, or 0.04%, at $82.99 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Futures were trading at $82.45 before the supply data.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
goodmenproject.com

Petroteq’s Clean Oil Recovery Technology Enhances Remediation Energy Efforts

— With the imminent global warming crisis, many oil and gas companies have been reflecting on their operations and how they can help the environment. The global target remains to rapidly and consistently reduce carbon emissions while eliminating more of the existing carbon dioxide in the atmosphere. It’s now time for a unified front to save the world. The atmosphere is already saturated with enormous amounts of carbon dioxide that need to be eliminated, regardless of which industries are contributors.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
mining.com

Copper price plunges on China’s pledge to bring down coal prices

The copper price fell on Wednesday as China’s pledge to bring down coal prices eased worries about a supply disruption in metals and investors booked profits after recent strong gains. CASH copper on the London Metal Exchange plunged 7.2% overnight, erasing Monday’s gains. The Chinese National Development and Reform Commission...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Oil remains near multi-year highs as energy crunch persists

NEW YORK, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Oil futures rose on Tuesday and were near multi-year highs as an energy supply crunch continued across the globe, while falling temperatures in China revived concerns over whether the world's biggest energy consumer can meet domestic heating needs. The Brent crude benchmark rose 75...
TRAFFIC
marketpulse.com

Oil volatile, gold rises

Crude price volatility is here to stay as demand uncertainty remains elevated over the short term. There is a lot of noise in all this morning’s headlines, but given the relentless winning streak, oil prices are ripe for significant rounds of profit-taking. Earlier oil prices were supported after Russia told Europe they won’t get extra gas without granting approval of Nord Stream 2. Shortfalls in natural gas will clearly lead to added demand for crude, but energy traders faded that move as Russia is known to always be posturing.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
OilPrice.com

Oil Prices Remain Elevated As The Energy Crunch Worsens

With WTI trading above 80 per barrel, shale drillers in the US are increasingly likely to reduce capital discipline and use their recent cash windfall on new drilling rigs in 2022. The US Energy Information Administration (EIA) expects US shale output to increase in November, albeit by a mere 76,000...
TRAFFIC
MarketWatch

U.S. oil, natural-gas prices settle higher as traders weigh news on Russian natural-gas supplies

U.S. crude-oil futures climbed on Tuesday to log another settlement at their highest in about seven years, and natural-gas prices finished higher, reclaiming the $5 level after losing nearly 8% on Monday. Russia indicated that it may not provide additional natural gas to European consumers amid an energy crunch in the region, unless it gets regulatory approval to start shipments through the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, Bloomberg reported Tuesday. Renewed worries about natural-gas supplies likely fed expectations that the energy market would need to boost demand for oil, analysts said. It looks like Russia may not increase natural gas shipments to Europe, said Phil Flynn, senior market analyst at The Price Futures Group. The Russians are "in no hurry whatsoever to comply" with demands from the European Union, he said. West Texas Intermediate crude for November delivery rose 52 cents, or 0.6%, to settle at $82.96 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, the highest finish for a front-month contract since Oct. 13, 2014, according to FactSet data. November natural gas added 10 cents, or 2%, to settle at $5.088 per million British thermal units after losing 7.8% on Monday.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
jwnenergy.com

Oil touches multiyear highs with energy crunch intensifying

Oil surged to multiyear highs, spurred by an energy-supply crunch as winter approaches. Brent for December settlement rose one per cent to $85.69/bbl by 1:22 p.m. in London, after trading as high as $86.04. WTI for November delivery rose 1.5 per cent to $83.52 in New York. It earlier reached...
TRAFFIC

