CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

The Golden Globes to be awarded, but not on NBC

mycentraloregon.com
 8 days ago

The Golden Globes will go on as planned, but not in a live telecast on NBC. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association has been under fire both in the press and from Hollywood’s elite, who have accused the organization of sexism and racism, prompting NBC to announce in May that they wouldn’t air the 2022 ceremony.

www.mycentraloregon.com

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Golden Globes Moving Forward With Plans To Bestow Honors This Year

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association is moving forward with plans to bestow Golden Globe honors this movie season, even in the absence of the typical awards ceremony broadcast on NBC, Deadline has confirmed. A source said Monday that “the HFPA plans to recognize the performances of 2021 to celebrate the great work of the industry this past year at the 79th Annual Golden Globes.” No additional information on plans was disclosed, apart from the fact that the org’s 21 new members will be able to participate in voting on this year’s honorees. It’s not yet clear whether the typical Golden Globe...
CELEBRITIES
thewestsidegazette.com

Bel Hernandez To Help The Organization That Distributes Golden Globes Become More Inclusive

Media entrepreneur Bel Hernandez has joined the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s (HFPA) Credentials Committee. The committee selects new members of the HFPA, the group that presents the Golden Globe Awards. Hernandez is one of several prominent media professionals recruited recently to help diversify the HFPA. The association describes the appointments...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

HFPA & NAACP Team For “Reimagine Coalition”, Part Of Golden Globes Group’s Reform Efforts

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association is continuing its reform efforts, announcing today a five-year partnership with the NAACP for what they’re calling the “Reimagine Coalition.” The embattled group behind the Golden Globe Awards says the move is a stepping stone to creating a more inclusive space in Hollywood. Each year the HFPA and the NAACP Hollywood Bureau will collaborate on, fund and support a series of initiatives designed to ensure visibility of projects from artists of diverse racial and ethnic backgrounds, increase diverse representation in the industry and build pathways to inclusion for young artists and journalists of color, the HFPA...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scarlett Johansson
Person
Tom Cruise
imdb.com

Golden Globe Awards Set for Jan. 9 as Hollywood Foreign Press Assn. Unveils 2022 Calendar

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association is moving forward with plans to present the 79th annual Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 9, with or without a telecast partner. The HFPA on Friday unveiled the traditional calendar with submissions deadlines in various categories. Nominations will be revealed Dec. 13. The deadline for movie and TV submission entry forms is Nov. 15.
CELEBRITIES
arcamax.com

Golden Globes group announces partnership with NAACP

LOS ANGELES — In its latest step to address the ongoing firestorm that has threatened the future of the Golden Globe Awards, the embattled Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced Thursday that it has forged a five-year collaborative partnership with the NAACP. The partnership is aimed at tackling issues of diversity...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nbc#The Golden Globes#The The Wrap#Hfpa#Abc Audio
GoldDerby

2022 Golden Globes confirmed, nominations set for December

Following a week of speculation about the future of the 2022 Golden Globes, the embattled Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced its plans on Friday to move ahead with the 79th annual Golden Globe Awards. According to a press release, the 2022 Golden Globe Awards will take place on January 9, 2022 with nominations coming on December 13. The deadline for final motion picture screenings occurs on December 9. Whether studios will cooperate with the Golden Globes is an open question, of course. Earlier this year, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association faced an industry-wide reckoning over its lack of diversity and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WEHOville.com

Golden Globes will go on, with or without TV agreement

Upheaval and administrative overhaul at the Hollywood Foreign Press Association won’t stop the organization from presenting the annual Golden Globe Awards in January, the group announced Friday, despite the lack of a television broadcast agreement. According to the HFPA, the 79th annual Golden Globe Awards will be held Jan. 9,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
People

2022 Golden Globes Still Moving Forward Despite Not Having NBC Broadcast After Controversy

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) plans to move forward with its 2022 Golden Globe ceremony, even if the awards show won't be televised on NBC anymore. Back in May, NBC announced it would not air next year's Golden Globes, which the HFPA hosts, after outrage was sparked from a Los Angeles Times exposé that said there were zero Black members within the HFPA. (The HFPA is comprised of 87 international journalists who determine the nominees and winners of the Golden Globes each year.)
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
NAACP
Deadline

HFPA Sets Date For Untelevised 2022 Golden Globes

The 2022 Golden Globes don’t have a TV home, but the Hollywood Foreign Press Association said today that the show will go on. The 79th annual trophy show is set for Sunday, January 9 — the same day as the Critics Choice Awards — but no venue was announced. The Globes news was relayed to publicists today in a letter from interim HFPA CEO Todd Boehly and President Helen Hoehne. That letter also referenced “conversations last week” during which the organization received “valuable feedback” from publicists. Exactly how and where the awards will be presented remains undetermined, and multiple issues need to addressed before those questions are answered, Deadline hears. 2021-22 Awards Season Calendar – Dates For The Emmys, The Grammys, The Oscars & More &#8211 The nominations will be announced Monday, December 13. See the full timeline below. NBC in May pulled the plug on televising the 2022 Globes amid the controversy swirling around HFPA in the wake of the group’s admitted lack of diversity. The organization has vowed to implement reforms and has taken a number of steps to do so in recent months. Here is the full timeline for the 79th annual Golden Globe Awards: HFPA Names MRC Chairman Todd Boehly As Interim CEO
ENTERTAINMENT
IBTimes

Golden Globes To Go Ahead Despite TV Blackout Over Diversity Row

The Golden Globes will go ahead despite NBC's decision not to broadcast the Hollywood award ceremony over concerns about its record on diversity and transparency, organizers said Friday. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association -- which votes on the Globes and has been under fire due to allegations of racism, sexism,...
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

Untelevised Golden Globe Awards will announce its 2022 winners on the same day as the Critics' Choice Awards

Despite not airing on NBC, the Globes will proceed with its original plan of announcing winners on Sunday, Jan. 9. Because NBC opted not to air next year's ceremony, the Critics' Choice Awards moved its award show to Jan. 9. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association also announced it will announce Golden Globe nominations on Monday, December 13. UPDATE: Critics Choice Awards president Joey Berlin calls the Globes' announcement "a petty and vindictive move. It is actually an insult to the industry."
ENTERTAINMENT
The Hollywood Reporter

Golden Globes: HFPA Will Attempt to Hold Ceremony in 2022 Without NBC and Despite Ongoing Boycott

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association declared on Friday that it will announce Golden Globes nominations and winners in early 2022, recognizing film and TV work in 2021, despite an ongoing boycott of the organization by a large coalition of publicists, as well as numerous major studios, networks and talent due to concerning demographic and ethical shortcomings exposed by The Los Angeles Times last February. NBC, which currently owns the broadcasting rights for the Golden Globe Awards, stated in May that it will not air the show in 2022, arguing that the “meaningful reform” that it expects from the HFPA “takes time...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Vanity Fair

Are the Golden Globes Really Trying to Stage a Comeback?

Though they still won’t be broadcast on NBC, where millions of people have historically tuned in, the Golden Globe Awards may very well still happen in 2022. According to a recent report in Deadline, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association—including the 21 new members announced earlier this month—intends to move forward with the 79th Golden Globe Awards, honoring the films of 2021. This comes after a year of seemingly endless bad press for the organization, and a general sense that awards season would move on without it, with the Critics Choice Awards eagerly jumping into the early-January broadcast spot the Globes once occupied.
ENTERTAINMENT
Vanity Fair

“It Seems Very Messy”: The Golden Globes’ Comeback Is Off to a Confusing Start

Last week the Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced that it would move forward with handing out Golden Globe Awards for the films and TV shows of 2021. This news came as a shock to most of the industry after a tumultuous year for the organization, one that resulted in a coalition of P.R. representatives and studios such as Netflix, Amazon, and WarnerMedia announcing they would not work with the group until significant changes were made. NBC, which has aired the Globes since 1996, also announced it would not broadcast the 2022 awards. This all leads to a major and so far unanswered question: What exactly does the HFPA have planned?
TV SHOWS

Comments / 0

Community Policy