After coming in as a substitute late in the 3-1 defeat of Valencia on Sunday, Sergio Agüero says he is “very happy with my debut. I had been waiting a long time for this moment and now I can enjoy it. Now I have to get used to the 'Kun, Kun' chant and pay the fans back for all the affection they have shown to me.”

