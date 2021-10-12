CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fox 46 Charlotte

Five things South Carolina state troopers want drivers to know

By Olivia Parsons
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UteTx_0cOkRUuA00

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The state of South Carolina has the highest traffic fatality rate in the nation, according to a Greenville-Pickens Area Transportation Study.

Troopers with the state’s Highway Patrol told 7News there are numerous factors that contribute to that statistic, but five repeat offenders stand out.

Corporal Joe Hovis with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the first four things are what he calls the four fatal. The first one is speeding.

“Most people struggle with doing the speed limit here in the state of South Carolina,” said Hovis.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 73-percent of all traffic collisions are speed related .

“They ride your back end of your bumper and they speed,” said Vivian Moore. “Us old folks, we’re doing 50 and they’re always passing us up at 70 and 80. They break the speed limit and awful.”

Hovis said the second thing is distracted driving.

“If you are texting and driving it’s not a question of if, but rather when you’re going to be in a collision,” Hovis explained. “So do yourself a favor and do everybody else a favor and put the phone down and drive without being distracted.”

Laser strikes against aircraft are spiking in SC, increasing by more than 10 times in Myrtle Beach

Corporal Hovis said it takes about five seconds to look at a text while driving. He added that in that time, if you’re traveling 65 miles per hour, you’ll travel about the length of a football field and a half or approximately 450 feet.

“I ask people all the time would you go down the interstate at 60 miles per hour and close your eyes?” he asked.

The Department of Insurance reports South Carolina averages about two crashes every hour involving a distracted driver.

“Lots of distracted driving, speeding, using their phones when they should be paying attention,” said RJ Feith.

The third thing on the list Corporal Hovis said is seatbelts .

“Almost 50-percent of people who die on our roads here in South Carolina who have access to seatbelts choose not to wear those seatbelts,” said Hovis.

He added if you’re in a collision and you have your seatbelt on, you have an 88-percent chance of surviving a crash.

“A lot of people who get killed are within three to four miles of their home because it’s comfortable for them,” Corporal Hovis said. “It’s a familiar surrounding. And they’ll take those seatbelts off and a lot of people lose their lives just for that fact. So keep the seatbelt on.”

Number four, Hovis said, is driving under the influence.

“Unfortunately almost half of all of our deaths here in the state of South Carolina are alcohol-related,” Hovis said. “That’s really a staggering number, even in teenagers.”

What’s happening? Sign up here for FOX 46 Alerts and get Breaking News sent straight to your inbox

With today’s technology, Corporal Hovis said there’s no reason drivers shouldn’t plan accordingly while drinking to arrange for a proper ride home via by Uber, Lyft, or having a designated driver.

And number five, is vulnerable roadway users.

“Your pedestrians, your bicyclists. I group the motorcycles in there too,” Hovis said. “Most people that get out there on the highway, they’re just not looking for motorcycles. They’re not looking for those folks on bicycles.”

He said make sure to be on the lookout, especially when traveling down more heavily populated parts of the metro areas.

Corporal Hovis said Highway Patrol’s target is always zero deaths. While acknowledging it is big goal, he adds it is attainable as long as South Carolina drivers obey the laws, pay attention, and buckle their seatbelts.

WATCH: FOX 46 Charlotte live news coverage

Sign up for FOX 46 email alerts

Download the FOX 46 Charlotte app for breaking news and weather alerts

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 46 Charlotte.

Comments / 23

Cruisin Trkrs
8d ago

It's a shame that 5 bits of common sense have to be put out there. Seems people nowadays just don't care. Please y'all! Do these things, which SHOULD come naturally ITFP, and Live. Or at least, Don't kill anyone else you're sharing the roads with...

Reply(4)
8
yoohoo
8d ago

here's something I want the highway patrol to know why do you want to look in my car did you lose something in my car? looking for drugs and cash, really I'm looking for drugs and cash too

Reply
3
Eggman73
8d ago

Well, the first one says speeding and tailgating. That one is EASILY spotted and controlled IF the cops would start enforcing it. If the speed limit is 55, why are people allowed to drive at nearly 70 before getting pulled over? Tailgating? That's an easy one too. You see it all the time. But in order for it to stop, it must first be enforced.

Reply
2
Related
Fox 46 Charlotte

Meck. detention officer trainee terminated first day on the job, sheriff says

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Mecklenburg County detention officer trainee was terminated on his first day on the job, Sheriff McFadden said Wednesday. Andrew Parrish began his employment with the department Wednesday. Having passed an initial background check, a secondary background check revealed a warrant for his arrest. The warrant had been issued […]
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Distracted Driving#South Carolina State#Sc
Fox 46 Charlotte

Charlotte-area church fell victim to alleged fraudulent investment scheme, U.S. Attorney says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — A Virginia man has been indicted by a federal grand jury in North Carolina for allegedly fraudulently soliciting investments from a Charlotte-area church and its members, the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of New York announced Wednesday. Michael Baldwin, 52, the former CEO of Miracle Maison, is accused […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

CMPD: woman killed in N Charlotte homicide; elementary school temporarily placed on modified lockdown

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department investigated a homicide in the metro area Wednesday afternoon. CMPD officers responded to calls around 1 p.m. regarding gunshots near 1400 Spring Street just north of uptown, and not far from Walter G. Byers Elementary and CMPD’s rec center. The suspect was believed to still […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

JUST IN: One dead in north Charlotte homicide investigation

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Charlotte Police are investigating a homicide in the metro area Wednesday afternoon, officers said. Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around midday Wednesday just north of Uptown, and not far from Walter Byers Elementary and CMPD’s rec center. One victim was found and pronounced dead on the scene. […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Dallas man dies after motorcycle collides with SUV in Gastonia

GASTONIA, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A 22-year-old man died Tuesday in a crash involving a motorcycle and an SUV in Gastonia, according to the Gastonia Police Department. Police said the crash happened around 7:19 p.m. on Oct. 19 to N. New Hope Road and Auten Road. The preliminary investigation showed that a motorcycle was […]
GASTONIA, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Marlboro County probate judge wants off estate at center of ‘Final Disrespects’ investigation

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Without warning or any public statement, one week after FOX 46 confirmed a South Carolina Supreme Court investigation into Marlboro County’s probate office, the judge running that department wants to end his office’s involvement in the estate at the center of the state’s investigation. The Office of Disciplinary […]
MARLBORO COUNTY, SC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
505K+
Views
ABOUT

FOX 46 Charlotte is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.fox46.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy