Rock Hill, SC

Woman pulls gun on man who attempted to sexually assault her in Rock Hill, police say

By Walter Hermann
 8 days ago
ROCK HILL, SC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A woman pulled a gun and started shooting at a man who attempted to rape her Monday in Rock Hill, local police said on Tuesday.

Officers responded to calls regarding a sexual assault around 10 p.m. on Monday near 600 Automall Parkway. A woman advised officers that a man attempted to rape her.

The victim said she was walking on the parkway, saw a shadow, and the suspect grabbed her, a fight began with the victim striking the suspect multiple times while he tried to pull her pants down, according to the report.

The suspect tried to pull the woman into a wooded area, the woman was able to flee and grab a gun, and began shooting at the suspect, who fled the scene.

The suspect is described as a Black male with a fade, light blue skinny jeans, and a dark blue hoodie that had white letters on it.

Rock Hill PD, forensics, and a K-9 unit were among the departments that responded to the scene.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact officials at 803-329-7293.

