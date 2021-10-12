CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Ex-Myanmar president says army tried to force him to cede power hours before coup

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19TUQK_0cOkROr200

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Myanmar's deposed president testified on Tuesday that the military tried to force him to relinquish power hours before its Feb. 1 coup, warning him he could be seriously harmed if he refused, according to his lawyer.

The testimony of Win Myint, his first public comments since he was overthrown, challenges the military's insistence that no coup took place, and that power had been lawfully transferred to the generals by an acting president.

Win Myint was testifying alongside Aung San Suu Kyi, the Nobel peace laureate and de facto government leader before the coup, at their trial on Tuesday on charges including incitement, stemming from letters bearing their names that were sent to embassies urging them not to recognise the junta.

Win Myint, who was Myanmar's head of state, told the court in the capital Naypitaw that senior military officials approached him on Feb. 1 and told him to resign due to ill health.

"The president turned down their proposal, saying he was in good health," defence lawyer Khin Maung Zaw said in an English-language text message sent to reporters, citing his testimony. "The officers warned him the denial would cause him many harm but the president told them he would rather die than consent."

A spokesman for Myanmar's ruling military council did not answer calls seeking comment on Tuesday.

Khin Maung Zaw said the defence rejected the charges against Win Myint and Suu Kyi as they were being held incommunicado.

Win Myint and Suu Kyi that both have dismissed multiple charges against them as false. The defence lawyer, representing them both, said Suu Kyi had suggested Tuesday's testimony be made public.

Myanmar has been torn by violence and economic paralysis since the army intervened to prevent Suu Kyi forming a new government, three months after her party was re-elected in a landslide.

The generals said that election was marred by fraud, threatening the country's sovereignty.

The vice president, Myint Swe, a former army officer, was sworn in as president on Feb. 1 and immediately handed power to the military to oversee a state of emergency.

The junta has not publicly disclosed how Myint Swe assumed the presidency from Win Myint.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Huron Daily Tribune

Lawyer: Myanmar ex-president testifies he refused to resign

BANGKOK (AP) — Myanmar’s former President Win Myint, forced out of office eight months ago when the army seized power, testified Tuesday that he defied a demand from the military to resign, saying he would “rather die,” his lawyers said. Win Myint was giving testimony at his trial on charges...
WORLD
persecution.org

Myanmar Junta Burns Church and Houses After Arresting Civilians

10/17/2021 Myanmar (International Christian Concern) – In a “clearance operation” aimed at eliminating the opposition in Chin state, the Burmese Army (Tatmadaw) set an entire village on fire—including a Baptist church and a dozen other buildings— before arresting several civilians. The fighting between the Tatmadaw and Chinland Defense Forces (CDF)...
WORLD
AFP

Ousted Myanmar president describes first moments of coup

Myanmar's ousted president described on Tuesday turning down a deal to vacate his seat and save himself in the early moments of the February coup that snuffed out his country's short-lived democratic experiment, his lawyer said. The 69-year-old recounted how two senior army officers entered his room in the early hours of February 1 "and urged him to resign from his post of the presidency, giving the reason of ill health," lawyer Khin Maung Zaw said.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aung San Suu Kyi
Person
Win Myint
sacramentosun.com

Myanmar military brutally shoots to death ex-govt official before his family

Naypyidaw [Myanmar], October 8 (ANI): An official from the National League for Democracy (NLD) was shot dead by the Myanmar military in front of his wife and children after he tried to flee arrest from the junta. Naing Linn was in hiding since the coup ousted the democratically elected government...
MILITARY
bigrapidsnews.com

Czech PM says president ready to ask him to form government

PRAGUE (AP) — Prime Minister Andrej Babis said Tuesday that the Czech Republic's president told him he was ready to give Babis a chance to form another government even though the party led by the populist billionaire placed a surprise second in the country's parliamentary election last week. Babis and...
POLITICS
mymixfm.com

Taiwan won’t be forced to bow to China, president says

TAIPEI (Reuters) -Taiwan will continue to bolster its defences to ensure that nobody can force the island to accept the path China has laid down for Taiwan that offers neither freedom nor democracy, President Tsai Ing-wen said on Sunday. Claimed by China as its own territory, Taiwan has come under...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IBTimes

Beaten Czech PM Says Ailing President Promised Him Nomination

Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis on Tuesday said the country's president had promised to nominate him to form a government at a Sunday meeting, shortly before the head of state was rushed to hospital. The claim came as politicians looked for ways to end the impasse brought on by President...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Myanmar Army#Military Government#Military Junta#Military Coup
BBC

Myanmar to release 5,000 prisoners held over coup

Myanmar's government has said it will free more than 5,000 prisoners jailed for protesting against February's coup. Thousands of people were detained during bloody demonstrations after military leaders seized power. The coup leader, Min Aung Hlaing, said the 5,636 prisoners would be released for humanitarian reasons. It comes days after...
POLITICS
AFP

Myanmar anti-junta protesters reunited with families in junta amnesty

Newly released anti-coup protesters in Myanmar were reunited with their families outside a Yangon prison Tuesday in tearful scenes on the second day of a junta amnesty as international pressure mounts on the regime. Myanmar authorities released more than 2,000 anti-coup protesters from prisons across the country in June, including journalists critical of the military government.
ADVOCACY
The Independent

Crowds outside Myanmar's prisons await freed detainees

Crowds gathered Tuesday outside prisons around Myanmar waiting for at least a glimpse of friends and relatives who were being freed under an amnesty for people arrested for protesting against military rule.The head of the army-installed government, Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing, announced the amnesty covering more than 5,600 people on Monday. State television said it included 1,316 convicts who would be freed from prisons around the country and 4,320 others pending trial whose charges would be suspended.The announcement came three days after the Association of Southeast Asian Nations delivered a rare snub by declining to invite Min...
WORLD
Axios

Sudan military wants to take power without coup, civilian leader says

One of the most outspoken and high-profile civilian members of Sudan’s Transitional Sovereign Council (TSC), Mohamed Elfaki Suleiman, said in an interview that the military faction of the council wants to create a government it can control without staging a coup. Why it matters: Sudan is facing a political crisis...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Army
The Independent

Official: US at turning point in dealing with Myanmar crisis

The United States is at a turning point in deciding how to handle the crisis in military-ruled Myanmar weighing further political and economic steps to pressure the government to change its behavior, a senior U.S. official said Thursday. “The situation is getting worse inside Burma, both from a humanitarian point of view, from a security point of view, in terms of the economy and the lack of progress on the politics,” U.S. State Department Counselor Derek Chollet told The Associated Press in an interview. The U.S. has been one of the most vocal opponents of the military takeover...
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

Turkey's Erdogan blasts ambassadors' call for philanthropist's release

ISTANBUL, Oct 21 (Reuters) - President Tayyip Erdogan slammed ambassadors of 10 countries, including the United States, Germany and France, over their call for philanthropist Osman Kavala's release, saying Turkey should not be hosting them, in comments reported on Thursday. The foreign ministry summoned the ambassadors on Tuesday for what...
CHARITIES
Reuters

Libyan PM backs Dec. 24 national election

TRIPOLI, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Libyan Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbeibah supported on Thursday the holding of a national election on Dec. 24 as envisaged in a U.N.-backed peace plan. Speaking at the Libya Stabilization Conference in Tripoli, he said it was possible to end the lengthy crisis that has engulfed...
WORLD
The Independent

Witnesses: Ethiopian military airstrikes hit Tigray capital

Ethiopian military airstrikes have hit the capital of the country’s Tigray region and killed at least three people, witnesses said Monday, returning the war abruptly to Mekele after several months of peace.The airstrikes, confirmed by two humanitarian workers, came days after a new military offensive was launched against the Tigray forces who have been fighting Ethiopian and allied forces for nearly a year.Mekele hasn't seen fighting since late June, when the Tigray forces retook much of the region and Ethiopian troops withdrew. Since then, Ethiopia's federal government has called all able citizens to crush the Tigray fighters who dominated...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Shocking betrayal of brave Afghan interpreter who worked with Aussie troops as he's EXECUTED and his family left in 'extreme danger' - as the extraordinary reason he was left stranded is revealed

A brave Afghan army officer who worked with the Australian Defence Force as an interpreter has been executed by the Taliban - with his terrified wife and children in 'extreme danger' and pleading to be evacuated to Australia. The father had been desperately trying to secure a humanitarian visa for...
MILITARY
Reuters

Controversy over AUKUS pact overhyped, says UK armed forces minister

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Britain's armed forces minister James Heappey on Thursday said there has been an "overhyping" of controversy over a new trilateral security pact between Australia, the United States and Britain. The alliance, known as AUKUS, will see Australia acquiring technology to deploy nuclear-powered submarines and...
MILITARY
AFP

Erdogan threatens to expel 10 Western envoys

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday threatened to expel the US, German and eight other Western ambassadors after they issued a rare joint statement in support of a jailed civil society leader. Parisian-born philanthropist and activist Osman Kavala, 64, has been in jail without a conviction since 2017, becoming a symbol of what critics see as Erdogan's growing intolerance of dissent. The 10 ambassadors issued a highly unusual joint statement on Monday -- distributed widely on their Turkish social media accounts -- saying Kavala's continued detention "cast a shadow" over Turkey. "I told our foreign minister that we cannot have the luxury of hosting them in our country," Erdogan told reporters in comments published by Turkish media.
WORLD
Reuters

Reuters

205K+
Followers
225K+
Post
107M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy