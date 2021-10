A Harrisburg man is in custody this week, accused of a shooting and separate burglary from the same day, police said Wednesday. According to police, 38-year-old Kuami Wright was involved in a shooting on July 11, in the first block of North 20th Street. He also is accused of committing a burglary that same day, in the Allison Hill neighborhood.

HARRISBURG, PA ・ 17 HOURS AGO