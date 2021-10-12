CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kanye West Puts Cody Ranch for Sale; Is This Goodbye for Good?

By DJ Nyke
 8 days ago
It has been a great run, but it looks like eccentric billionaire and musician, Kanye West, is putting Wyoming in his rearview mirror. Yesterday (October 11th, 2021), Cody Enterprise reported that the rapper had put his Cody ranch, nicknamed West Lake Ranch, up for sale. This news is coming less than a month after it was reported that West had put multiple commercial properties for sale. The seven properties are being listed at 3.2 million dollars.

