Investigators with the Lubbock Police Department's Major Crash Unit are looking for anyone related to a pedestrian that was killed in a crash. Back on Tuesday, September 7th, police say that a vehicle was traveling southbound in the 5000 block of Frankford Avenue at around 8:30 p.m. It was around this time when a female pedestrian, now identified as 44-year-old Inge Janet Jenkins, stepped out in the road in front of the vehicle. It was said in a police report that she failed to yield the right of way to traffic.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 7 DAYS AGO