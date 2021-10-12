Against the odds: Royal Mail's GLS – the allure of another 'GXO-like' spin-off

On October 19, 2021, Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE: DSX, $5.53, Market Capitalization: $506.2 million), a global shipping company specializing in the ownership of dry bulk vessels, announced that it had fi led a registration statement on Form 20-F to effect a spin-off of a wholly owned subsidiary named as OceanPal Inc (“OP”) that owns three of the Company’s older dry bulk vessels. The Company will distribute all of the common shares of OceanPal Inc. to the Company’s shareholders of record as of October 29, 2021. OceanPal has applied to list its common shares on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol “OP”. Diana Shipping shareholders will receive one share of OceanPal for every ten shares of Diana Shipping’s common stock. The spin-off will not qualify as a tax-free corporate division for U.S. federal income tax purposes. The transaction is expected to be completed on or around November 9, 2021, subject to the registration statement on Form 20-F being declared effective and the approval of the listing of OceanPal Inc.’s common shares on the Nasdaq Capital Market. No fractional shares will be distributed in connection with the spin-off. A cash payment will be made in lieu of any fractional shares.

ECONOMY ・ 6 HOURS AGO