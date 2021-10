From Hollywood blockbusters to Wong Kar-wai movies, neon signs have been an iconic representation of Hong Kong. First introduced in the 1920s, these signs flourished in the later half of the 20th century amid the city's economization. Restaurants, hotels, nightclubs, pawn shops and even mah jong parlors hung up neon lights as a way to advertise they were open for business.

CHINA ・ 8 DAYS AGO